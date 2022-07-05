Rahul Mishra setting a gold standard for craft at Paris Haute Couture Week

The tree of life gets a metallic upgrade at designer Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2022 show for Paris Haute Couture Week.

The tree of life motif in Indian culture is one that represents life, growth, and prosperity. Commonly found on Indian textiles, the stand-alone symbol is usually designed with an abundance of birds, animals, and flowers to represent creation. This powerful folk symbol attains an alternate interpretation at the hands of Rahul Mishra for his Couture Fall 2022 collection, “The Tree of Life” in Paris yesterday.

“Growing up in India, we witness numerous instances of worshipping trees. My grandmother would tie a handspun cotton thread around a Banyan tree, not far from our house. The memory of this routine, of the ladies of the house worshipping the tree to bless their families, is a precious one,” recalls Rahul Mishra. It was this memory of the great Banyan tree that flashed before him every time he sat down to sketch for this collection. The rituals of his ancestors and the cultural imagery all came together in the form of two and three-dimensional embroideries the bark and the bounty of trees.

The collection is an ode not just emblematic of the culture but explores the intricacies of the tree and its natural characteristics. The reigning theme here is the rings of the trunk and how it is representative of evolution and abundance. “This collection renders our gratitude for nature’s wisdom. Under the glorious setting sun, how every leaf transmutes to gold, with glimmering drops of dew—a pinnacle of life.” Captured via intricate embroidered and embellished artworks that articulate scenes from dense forests with ancient architectural remains and vegetation. Each of these has been handwoven in remote locations in India, hand-embroidered for over 10,000 human hours, and sewn onto modern-day silhouettes. The colour palette is vibrant with the addition of metallics, one that we feel will also please the Indian bridal market. It’s a new segment for the brand and one that they capture beautifully. This merger of craft and couture is definitely one that’s got roots deep in India’s rich cultural history.

All Images: Rahul Mishra.