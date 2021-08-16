The days of simple thread and gota rakhis are behind us. The festival that celebrates the love between brothers and sisters in India is almost here, and we have the most stylish rakhi pieces to pick for Raksha Bandhan 2021. Gender-neutral, typographic lettering, gold-plated styles, and ones that double up as brooches later — there’s a lot of innovation happening here. Scroll to find one that suits you and siblings personality.

Tribe by Amrapali

Despite all the fights, the bond between siblings is pure gold and highlighting this special relationship are the silver and gold plated rakhis from Tribe by Amrapali. Intricate designs, floral motifs, and auspicious symbols tied with traditional threads, the collection is a good mix of old and new. An example is the gold-plated Rawa Flower Rakhi (Rs 700) that is a beautiful composition with flower motif, beads, and thread.



Nappa Dori

If you’re looking for a more minimalistic and modern aesthetic, we are happy to report that everyone’s favourite leather label Nappa Dori also does rakhis. The Eternity rakhi (Rs 950) is a mixture of leather with an infinity symbol in tan coloured dori is just the right mood for Raksha Bandhan 2021.

En Inde

Indie-jewellery label En Inde’s #FindYourSteel line is a complex combination of metal and thread. Dual thread colours, stainless steel, and gold plated charms (Rs 1,800) — we are confused about whether to buy for ourselves or our selfless brother.

Tipsyfly

This fashion jewellery portal has a whole gamut of unique rakhi styles that you can choose from. Pieces with the evil eye, studded initials and cursive fonts saying ‘bhai’ are a few examples. Our pick though is the personalised photo rakhi (Rs 1,100) with a round photo frame and pleated green thread. Simply upload a photograph and let these creative folks create a piece that helps you relive happy memories.

My Pooja Box

If you’re looking for greener alternatives to all your daily activities, why not find those for festive celebrations as well. My Pooja Box has introduced a line of eco-friendly rakhis. Made using organic edible colours, handmade paper and tulsi seeds, the idea behind these rakhis is that you use and grow, not use and throw. Making this day a whole lot cuter is the adorable rakhi that is sure to remind you of Peppa Pig and her brother George’s strong bond.

Shyle by Astha

A multi-functional handcrafted silver piece that can be worn beyond the festival? Shyle by Ashtha’s jewellery charm collection is a great option for Raksha Bandhan 2021. The Anvaya statement trumpet rakhi (Rs 2,200) doubles up as a brooch that your brother can wear with suits in the seasons to come.

Payal Singhal

If you’re always running helter-skelter looking for rakhi gifts, then Payal Singhal’s festive gift hampers are sure to ease the process. From packs of bohemian rakhis to curated boxes for men, women and children — this is the stylish upgrade you were waiting for. The PS Men’s Hamper (Rs 3,950) contains a 3-ply mask, matching mask pouch, printed tie, pocket square and the PS rakhi all in her signature Ikat Star print.

Pipabella

Courtesy of the great Indian joint family tradition, we don’t just tie rakhi to one brother but multiple ones. Brothers come in all shapes and sizes, and so does your relationship with them. Define your camaraderie with quirky rakhi tags like NRI Bhai, Chill Bro (with a beer mug), OnTheGo, Bro (with an airplane) and desi bro (with sunglasses). Our evergreen choice is the Superman inspired ‘Super Bro’ rakhi.

Disney x Talisman

Tell us your favourite Disney character? Ours was the hyperactive Tiger from Winnie The Pooh, so seeing a small little rakhi trinket from Disney’s collaboration with Talisman, a contemporary jewellery brand was a moment of delight for us. The Goa-based brand aims to invoke a sense of nostalgia with rakhi pieces with Disney characters ranging from Winnie The Pooh to Mickey and friends for Raksha Bandhan 2021.



House of Tuhina Jewellery

Packed in cute little test-tube bottles, the House of Tuhina pieces are a great keepsake. The Ashoka rakhi (Rs 980) with gold motif and red thread is a great traditional choice.

Suhani Pittie

The Gold Tone Om rakhi (Rs 850) from Suhani Pittie is a great mix of ethnic and eye-catching. The knitting thread and gold combination lends a bohemian air to the style.

Torani

Fashion designer Karan Torani is known to add his own brand of brilliance to any piece he does. Case in point, these handcrafted, embroidered rakhis by Torani. Vibrant colours and 3D motifs, these little pieces are sure to urge you to spend your rakhi money on his beautiful clothing. The Surkh Kusum Sutra style (Rs 1,950) is a bright red sunflower shaped motif with Swarovski highlights in tune with Raksha Bandhan 2021.



Outhouse

Drop a hint on the kind of gift you wish next season with Outhouse’s Entwined for Infinity bracelet rakhi (Rs 7,100). This contemporary 22k gold plated bracelet is enlaced with the nine planetary gems in sync with the cosmology of Navratna and the moving eye of protection. A versatile piece that can be worn for years to come and can always be borrowed by sisters.

Hero Image: Outhouse. Featured Image: En Inde Instagram. All Other Images: Courtesy Brands