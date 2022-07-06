Birthday boy, Ranveer Singh in co-ord sets is what sets the mood for the season

It’s time to widen your horizons as we’re about to witness the whackiest and the most dramatic styles adorned by the ace actor of B-Town, none other than Ranveer Singh. Specially curated for the occasion of his 37th birthday on July 6.

Putting one’s best sartorial foot forward is what the Bollywood celebs master. Speaking of mastering the art of fashion how can one not mention the unapologetic dressing of the ace actor of B-Town, Ranveer Singh? On the occasion of Singh’s 37th birthday, we couldn’t keep ourselves from acknowledging his whacky sense of style. One just can’t scroll his gram account without giving a jaw-dropping reaction to every look of his. The actor sure has a way with playful prints and peppy colours, and while eyeing Ranveer Singh in co-ord sets one sure knows that he’s taking the fashion play a notch above the rest.

Adorning quirky co-ord sets and rocking his promotion looks is one ability Ranveer is filled to the brim with. Ranveer Singh in co-ord sets is one fashion statement you wouldn’t want to miss out on, at any cost. Since the ace actor and his unabashed fashion quotient is all the icing one needs on their birthday cake, so, let us pop the confetti and kickstart this whacky presentation of Ranveer Singh in co-ord sets.

Ranveer Singh in coord sets

An icy co-ord from Siddhartha Bansal

Let us begin the lineup with this cool chic ice cream co-ord set from Siddhartha Bansal. Singh looked like a walking rainbow in this playful co-ord set while promoting his latest release. The colourful stripes and the ice cream motifs on the silhouette mark the highlight of this look.

Fancy florals from Valentino

Who says florals aren’t for men? Well, whoever said that sure didn’t stalk Ranveer’s series of floral ensembles. The chronicles of Ranveer Singh in co-ord set sure are incomplete without this maroon floral co-ord from Maison Valentino. From the white floral play to the breezy fit this look is nothing less than a cuppa iced mocha on a breezy summer afternoon.

Going gaga over Gucci

Well, it’s time to go gaga over Gucci as we have Ranveer Singh all dolled up in this printed Gucci co-ord. From the vibrant colour palette to the brand’s monogram, all of these classy factors are held responsible for the quirky chic aura of this ensemble.

A blushy palette from Kanika Goyal Label

Since breaking stereotypes is one thing the actor lives for, on that note, we have this fiery bubblegum pink co-ord from Kanika Goyal Label, perfectly complementing the actor’s quirky style. So, if you’re still thinking about whether or not men can pull off the colour pink, well then Ranveer is here giving you a live illustration for an answer.

A printed surprise from Dhruv Kapoor

Playing with prints is Ranveer Singh’s OTP and let’s just admit it, he’s the best in this game. Speaking of his lovely co-ords, the actor was seen pulling off a bright and beaming co-ord from Dhruv Kapoor, the massive polka dots on the lowers, and the colour blocking on the shirt, both of these factors make this a perfect fit for the lineup.

A rainbow surprise from Saaksha & Kinni

Lastly, this look of Ranveer Singh is probably a replica of the icing on the actor’s birthday cake. This abstract co-ord set from Saaksha & Kinni is what describes the playful personality of this star of Bollywood. From the satin shirt, and breezy lowers to the blazer, this look of his sure gives us a true picture of his whacky sartorial choices.

All images: Courtesy Instagram.