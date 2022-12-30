From girl next door to glam doll: 12 times Rashmika Mandanna became a fashion inspiration

South actress Rashmika Mandanna became a sensation after her song Sami Sami from Pushpa went viral on the internet. Her moves became a national phenomenon with fans trying to re-create her hook steps on Instagram. Not just her dance moves, people fell in love with her acting and even gave her a warm welcome in Bollywood when she made her debut with Goodbye. The actress’ popularity has been growing each day with her Instagram following clocking 35.7 million. A look at her social media, and you will find many beautiful photos of Rashmika Mandanna that garner a lot of love from her fans every day.

Apart from her work, Rashmika Mandanna loves to flaunt her varied looks on Instagram. She has a unique sense of style and never shies away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. Her photos are a proof that she can nail modern looks as good as ethnic looks and make heads turn. Her fashion choices are quite chic and it is quite interesting to see how her style game has evolved over all these years. Let’s take a look at some of her best looks in the past.

Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion game: 12 stylish photos of the Pushpa actress

The classic black saree

One can never go wrong with a black saree, but Rashmika elevated the look with her personal touch. She paired the saree with a simple blouse and oxidised jewellery and kept her makeup minimal for the accentuated look.

Adding colours to a basic look

Just like her bright smile, the Pushpa actress loves to add colours to her outfits. In this photo, Rashmika can be seen wearing a pair of blue denims with a basic t-shirt and a multicolour jacket. She accentuated the look with a black belt and boots.

The little black dress

A look at Rashmika Mandanna’s photos and you can say that she nails black outfits like nothing else. Here, we can see her slaying in a black dress that has a mesh detail on her abs. Letting the dress do the talking, she paired it with black heels, silver earrings and minimal makeup.

Beauty in red

From time to time, the South actress loves to experiment with her looks. She opted for this asymmetrical red dress for one of her outings and made everyone’s head turn. She tied her hair in a ponytail and added gold jewellery to elevate her look.

Keeping it casual

You will often find Rashmika sporting casual looks in her Instagram photos. She loves to keep her style easy and breezy – just like this look of hers. She is seen wearing polka dot pants which she paired with a mustard top while showing off her smile for the picture.

The golden diva

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to make an entrance and she makes sure that everyone notices her when she walks in. She opted for a golden lehenga while she was promoting one of her films. She went for a dewy golden makeup and chunky jewellery to go with her look.

The good kind of blues

The Goodbye actress opted for a blue traditional look for one of the many events she has to attend and looked regal in it. The minute detailing on the outfit with red really made the outfit stand apart.

Another traditional look

Rashmika’s fashion game has always been on point from the beginning. A sneak peek into some of her older photos and you will find that she never shied away from trying new looks. This modern twist to a classy traditional looks suave. She knows how to mix and match the colours perfectly and nail a look like a diva.

The power suit look

Give a woman a power suit, and she will conquer the world. Mandanna has come quite far on her acting journey and has never gone wrong with her outfit choice – just like this white pantsuit.

The rustic look

The actress made a statement with this bold outfit. She paired shimmery pants and a jacket with a black crop top and went crazy with the makeup. The red eyeshadow, dark lip shade and hair combed back gave her a very exotic look.

The ethnic touch

More than the modern looks, Rashmika Mandanna is a huge fan of ethnics. Her many photos on social media are either in a saree or a suit. In this photo as well, you can see the actress beaming with joy as she flaunted her beautiful off-white saree that she paired with a heavy work golden blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.

The jumpsuit look

The national crush might be in love with bright shades and colourful hues, but she can rock a basic grey & white jumpsuit like a boss as well. One smile and no one can help but notice how good she looks.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram