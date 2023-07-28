In conversation with the tastemaker of B-town, Rick Roy

Some may call him a stylist or others may refer to him as a costume designer, but the term tastemaker is what suits him the best. Yes, we are talking about the multi-hyphenate personality of B-town, Rick Roy. In an exclusive chat with us, he talks about his journey and his upcoming projects.

Indian cinema sure is responsible for introducing us to some of the most iconic characters, but it is the mavericks working behind the curtains who make us fall in love with those characters. One such Bollywood favourite is Rick Roy, known for his upfront fashion and creative intellect in the space. There is no way you stumble upon Rick Roy’s Instagram feed and not be in awe of his maximal fashion choices and those bold ensembles. Apart from Roy’s enigmatic personality, his journey in Bollywood speaks volumes too. He started as backstage help, but the next thing we know Rick Roy is the brains behind styling divas like Malaika Arora, and Vidya Balan and adding his creative quotient to movies like Begum Jaan, Ghanchakkar and more. Rick Roy lured us into his unique persona and we couldn’t be more stoked to chat with him, casually and candidly.

Rick Roy on fashion, style, his upcoming projects and more…

Firstly tell us what drove you towards costume designing as a profession…

I believe and think that I was always inclined towards art. As a kid also I was not interested in traditional studies and I was mostly interested in art. So, designing came as a very gradual process. It’s not that it came to me in one day. My parents were supportive of my interest and NIFT was there, so, I studied design. Films happened much later but designing happened pretty early. I believe most people who are artistic in some ways, know that they want to do something artistic. When I came to Bombay to study in NIFT, from there I started working as a backstage helper and then things kept on happening, I moved to MTV and then to Malaika and eventually Films. It was a very gradual process.

How important do you think it is to embrace and adapt one’s culture, in order to flourish as a designer?

I think it’s extremely important. Firstly, because every culture is very unique and especially Indian culture is so vast and has so many facets, it’s very interesting. You can always learn something from it and incorporate it into your work.

Where do you see India on the global map today in terms of fashion? And what is that one thing that is still missing in the Indian fashion scene according to you?

We are very fast evolving into a fashion powerhouse as in recent times, a lot of Indian designers have been acknowledged and accepted in the global market. Be it Gaurav (Gupta) or Rahul (Mishra). We are being recognised in the field of fashion which is fantastic but what I think we lack is that most Indian designers make money by selling Indian wedding couture which is a very niche Indian phenomenon. So, you cannot make wedding couture and expect it to be showcased in fashion weeks. The whole fashion world works very differently from us. They do seasonal fashion and we do ceremonial fashion. This is what I feel is a hindrance. If this can be changed then we can become a global fashion capital.

Since you’ve worked with several A-listers of B-town, so if you were to pick your favourite moment from all these years what would that be?

I think one of my proudest moments where I styled Malaika for the Style Awards on MTV. It was my first year at MTV. They wanted to do a style award and Malaika was hosting it. That was extremely exciting for me to create a whole wardrobe for her. Everything was so glamorous and I was very excited. By the end of it, everyone came and told me how lovely she was looking and the clothes were so different.

What according to you is the most challenging part of being a costume designer?

I think managing people’s egos becomes a very tough thing. The creative part of designing is not at all difficult, but sometimes dealing with people’s egos becomes difficult because it’s a part of the job and over the years I have learnt to deal with it. The actual job doesn’t threaten me at all. It’s very easy for me.

Do you think that the fashion industry is the safest place for the queer community right now?

Yes, absolutely. Fashion is the safest place for the queer community. It’s the only industry which is I believe way more sensitive than any other working space. That’s why most queer people opt to be in this business. That’s where we find acceptance, huge respect, love, understanding, all of it.

While beginning a new project what is your process of picturing a costume for that particular character? What is your set of rules and steps that you follow?

It all comes from the Director. I always want to understand the Director’s vision because any film is always a director’s child and literally, I am the nanny. So, it’s very important for me to have that bond with the director so that he feels comfortable sharing what’s in his head. Once I get that then I bring in my expertise and experiences. For me, it is very important to what is the need of the character rather than bringing elements on top of each other.

Tell us a little something about your upcoming projects

My last film was for Maddock, called Sarva Gun Sammpan and I am very excited about it. This film was one of the few times where I had absolute liberty in how I created the characters. The director and producer were both extremely supportive of my vision. So, rather than following anyone’s vision, this is a film where I was told by the director that he absolutely wants my vision and so was the producer. In this film, everything you see, good or bad is me. I also did a show for Amazon with young kids. Right now, I am working on another film with Maddock with a very different look altogether. So, this year all of my projects are different. Sarva Gun is Indian and slightly more period, the show is very current. The next film I am doing is again very unique in its own way and then the fourth film that will start in another two months has a completely different look.

