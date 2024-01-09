Rolling out the red carpet at the Golden Globe afterparty

With an ensemble as star-studded as the Golden Globe Awards 2024, how could the show end there? The afterparties kept the red carpet rolling, with celebrities showing up all dolled up in round two of high fashion fits.

The much-awaited 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards kicked off in style on Sunday evening in LA with a long list of Hollywood’s favourites in-tow. From Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer creating ripples off-screen to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s date night-esque moments that had fans raging across social media, safe to say the award show saw it all. The red carpet looks from the celebrities, albeit played safe, but, did not disappoint. Notably, the men showed up with their on-point pairing of accessories and tux choices. Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan (who bore the brunt of much of Jo Koy’s questionable humour) for example, was dressed head-to-toe in a Louis Vuitton red from Pharrell William’s first collection pairing the look with a classic LV Dynasty necklace and a Tiffany & Co. ibex brooch. And while the colour red seemed to be the red carpet favourite for the award ceremony with the likes of Florence Pugh’s scarlet Valentino gown, Selena Gomez’s ruby-red Armani Privé pleated frock and Julianne Moore’s stunning Bottega Veneta bustier dress; the post-ceremony outfits took on a slinkier take of black.

Margot Robbie, for example, showed up to the afterparty in a sleek black version of the shimmery sequined Armani Privé gown she wore that evening at the awards, where she made a statement with the hot pink Superstar Barbie’s 1977 outfit. While Jennifer Lawrence’s award show outfit went quite unnoticed, she came to the afterparty well-prepared in a rich gold Proenza Schouler dress complemented by a vintage Bill Blass coat. Not only did we see a gutsy fashion take from Natasha Lyonne at the ceremony with her Schiaparelli spring 2022 couture collection ‘Art Piece’ dress, but a graceful follow-up in gold sequined Moschino gown paired chicly with a Saint Laurent bag. Julianne Moore’s black tux jacket and Elle Fanning’s rosette-touched little black slip dress paired with the diamond Cartier choker she wore at the awards were a few of the other notable ensembles that stood out through the night. And what’s more, the afterparty attendance brought out an even larger throng of celebs to the different events organised all over, in an embodiment of glam.

But while a number switched up their style for the night ahead, many celebrities like Emma Stone, fresh off her victory, didn’t find the need to. And why should they when their outfits were already A grade? These fashion moments from Hollywood’s little night out have only left us wanting more, for which we patiently to see the A-listers’ new serve in next week’s Critics Choice Awards.

Hero image; Courtesy Street_style_voyage, Feature image; Courtesy The Celebrity Gallery

