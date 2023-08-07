Sabyasachi Mukherjee comes onboard for the Disney Create 100 global campaign

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will represent India as part of Disney’s Create 100 campaign in collaboration with Make-A-Wish organisation. The campaign is a global celebration of Disney’s 100 years of creative storytelling. The campaign will have visionaries from across the globe donating artworks, items and experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century characters to support the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The impact of Disney characters on the world’s pop map is undeniable and this celebration of Disney’s creative journey will include names like Beyoncé, Christian Louboutin, Tommy Hilfiger, Giovanna Engelbert (Swarovski Creative Director), Lang Lang (Chinese virtuoso pianist) and Vik Muniz (Brazilian artist). Alongside creative artists, designers and personalities from across the globe will come together to create their own interpretations of Disney comics, movies and more. Disney’s association with the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been a monumental one, and now Create 100 will enhance it with a 1 million dollar donation.

Kickstarting the campaign is a 6-foot structural sculpture of Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey from Disney’s ‘Fantasia’ created with Virgil Abloh Securities that will be revealed at the Royal College of Art in London. This life-sized structure was commissioned by Disney and designed by ALASKA ALASKA and takes inspiration from Virgil Abloh’s work on the grid furniture series and the Mickey Mouse illustration created by the late artist in 2018 for the celebrations of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, shared his wife Shannon Abloh.

Sabyasachi on his love for Disney and the Disney Create 100 campaign:

Talking about his love for Disney, Sabyasachi shares, “I was born in 1974. I grew up with the beloved character Mickey Mouse. There weren’t endless streams of entertainment back then, but Disney was always around. I think the fantastical worlds created by Disney shaped my imagination and made me the designer I am today. It’s my absolute honour and privilege to represent India and be a part of Create 100. It feels like a perfect homecoming.” Come September, the design will be launched and we can’t wait to see that the Indian couturier creates for the world’s favourite cartoon character.

Images: Courtesy Disney Create 100.