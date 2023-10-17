Sanjay Garg on why intervention is required to reinvent the Benarsi weave

The fundamental rule of keeping a fashion show in an off-beat location is that it should live up to the hype. After all, Chanel doesn’t make New York’s fashion fraternity trek to Brooklyn without a cause. As the opening show for Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, Sanjay Garg’s Raw Mango delivered on all premises. Held on a basketball court at KD Jadhav Stadium with bright lights that put the focus on Sanjay Garg’s collection, ‘Children of the Night’ with reverse lampshade silhouettes, bold-hued ruched dresses and the interplay of gold and black in patterns, textures and prints.

We all talk about how celebrity showstoppers can take the focus away from the clothes, perhaps that’s the reason that Sanjay Garg converges his celebrity models subtly into the show. Kalki Koechlin, Saba Azad and Karisma Kapoor all seamlessly merged into the runway show ensuring that the clothes remain the stars of the night.

It has been five years since Sanjay Garg put on a runway show, a feat that doesn’t deter his decision to showcase this year. “I do not believe in being driven by a calendar or an agency or by the market. As an artist, I try to showcase my creative best whenever it feels right to me. I enjoy working independently, without the influence of external forces,” says the designer.

Over the years, Sanjay Garg has made a steady departure from his signature Benarasi sari aesthetic to a more experimental one. Indigenous handlooms and techniques are still a part of his lexicon but the silhouettes are more contemporary now. His collection, ‘Children of the Night’ which was presented at Lakmé Fashion Week followed suit with metallic hues, hand-woven textiles, sheer saris paired with bombers, voluminous lampshade skirts and pops of neons thrown in. “The inspiration for the whole show was centred around playfulness. My vision for this collection was to marry handloom with disco. It featured many nuanced innovative textiles we wove into gota including versatile blouses that fit into all body types with the saree that in itself is stitched on the loom. It also featured reflective yarn woven into a plethora of silhouettes. Talking about the collection – ‘Children of the Night’ is all about celebrating and embracing one’s sparkle and the spirit of youth with the newly launched Lakmē Glitterati collection. One of my personal favourite timelines is the 70s when disco was a big moment, and this collection is my take on a contemporary rendition of it.”

His collection, ‘Children of the Night’ serves as a testament to what the designer can do beyond festive or wedding-oriented dressing. As in his early days, the focus remains on the preservation of craft, and the module of course changes. “Benaras brocades denote a textile, not necessarily only saris, and one needs to look at product diversification in order to think about a sustainable future. Intervention is often required, as we have been doing so for many years in the region as it engages more looms, increases production capacities and allows for the weavers to work off wedding season (i.e. traditionally the most in-demand time for brocades).” The new collection might not have his bright Benarsi weaves with Indian motifs like parrots or geometric prints but the signature Sanjay Garg style stays intact.