Sara Ali Khan talks about her unique and minimal fashion choices

Sustainable fashion and street style essentials, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on making choices that match her personality.

Analyse any street-style sighting of Sara Ali Khan and you will notice three trademark looks. The first is her bohemian white chikankari kurtas, the second her bright workout attire, and lastly are contemporary t-shirts with quirky prints. If you’re looking to cop her fun personality style then her association with homegrown fashion label, The Souled Store is sure to catch your fancy. Known for its fandom and pop-culture-inspired clothing, it is one of India’s largest online merchandising platforms with licenses such as Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL, and Viacom18 among others. The Bollywood actor has invested in the popular label thereby both endorsing and supporting it.

Sara Ali Khan on her fashion choices:

Tell us a little more about your association with The Souled Store?

I love being part of brands that resonate with my personality. With The Souled Store’s massive popularity, growing brand equity, and my love for all things pop-culture, I knew this was a perfect fit for me as an investor. I believe in the brand and can’t wait to be a part of the journey.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and style?

Fashion for me is an expression of myself. I like to keep it simple and quirky, my wardrobe will have tones of breezy cotton kurtas or athleisure, in neon or colour-block, comfy dresses, crop tops and shorts. As a person I don’t really like to adhere to fashion rules or anything, I just like to have fun in whatever that I am wearing. TSS’s collection is exactly that, their product ranges are very similar to my choices, and you will definitely see me more in those. Wait for it!

What are the building blocks of a good wardrobe?

I’d say it would be a mix of both, something that is unique and minimal and something that is quirky, vibrant and always on-trend. I also prefer Indian outfits, like a solid colour kurta set or a white chikankari suit with bright jutti’s. So basically, denims, fancy shirts, dresses, kurta and loungewear would be my wardrobe picks.

Sustainability is a big topic of conversation these days. Is there an approach you have adopted towards this?

I have stopped using plastic, which is a small step but I think it’s a good one. Even when it comes to clothes, I have started wearing products that are eco-friendly. I feel it’s extremely important to understand your responsibility towards the environment and I would urge my fans to do the same.

Stores and e-commerce sites you shop from?

I pick anything that makes me feel comfortable. My current obsession is The Souled Store’s Supima collection, that is not only 100 % cotton but also much stronger and durable.

A fashion trend that you have been loving lately?

My current favourite are front-tie crop tops, that I usually pair it with an embellished or printed silk pants or basic denims.

Header Image: Courtesy The Souled Store. Featured Image: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan Instagram.