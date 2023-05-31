Buckle up! Raise your style quotient with these 8 platform sandals

A style that never goes out of fashion — platform sandals are almost everyone’s favourite. And why not? The ease of walking while having those extra inches does wonders. So, we’ve rounded up some of the top platform sandals for women that are versatile and sure to take your outfits up a notch.
One thing to note is that the wide base is the main feature of this comfy footwear. Compared to other types of heels such as stiletto, spool or cone, the comfortable design of these sandals makes them simpler to walk in. You can also avoid foot pain from these heels owing to their design, which offers better stability and support. And, there are quite a few different types of platforms as well. Take a look.
Types of platform sandals
High heel: The height of the heels can vary considerably depending on the brand and style, but they normally have a height between 3 and 10 cm. High-heels are pairs with a height greater than 7.5 cm.
Flat: Instead of the usually inclined height, these have a flat but raised sole. Often designed with a mix of elements from platforms and wedges.
Espadrilles: These are sandals which have a woven jute design with the added height of platforms.
Strappy: Unlike slip-ons, these have a crisscross tie-up fastening or straps that you can buckle up.
How to style platform sandals?
A balance of both style and comfort, you can easily style these with your everyday ensembles as well as party outfits such as these H&M high-heel platform sandals (Shop now on Myntra) or the Aldo T Strap Platform Wedges (Shop now on Ta Cliq Luxury). Pair the ones in the list below with dresses, shorts, ankle-length jeans and pants or mini skirts, the choice is yours.
One good thing about platforms is that the wide, thick sole is best for those who like to add an extra oomph to their outfits without discomfort. The even distribution of body weight, both at the heel and the foot front, allows the wearer to avoid straining the back and feet.
Here are some of the best platform sandals from top brands
You need not think twice before styling these H&M high-heel platform sandals with any outfit. The pair in solid black can quickly become your go-to comfort footwear. Crafted in polyester with satin linings, these feature a 3-cm platform and 8.5-cm block heels. The asymmetric foot strap adds glamour while providing efficient stability. The heels are secured with an adjustable ankle strap with a metal buckle. Owing to the versatility, you can pair these H&M platform heels with your mini party dresses as well as formal pantsuits.
Neutral colours are in, and having a pair in this coveted colour scheme is a must. Here’s a pair of sandals to go with your sunny sundresses and muted-toned coordinated sets. These tan and beige sandals from Clarks are perfect to lift up your looks. The platform sandals feature a leather upper, a cushioned footbed, a textured and patterned outsole and 5.08 cm heels. These are secured with an ankle loop and buckle closure.
Searching for the ideal pair to go with both your ethnic and formal attire? These tan Dorothy Perkins platform sandals can be your favourite office companion. They feature a synthetic upper, a 3.81 cm heel, and a cushioned footbed to keep your feet happy during your daily commute. The textured and patterned outsole gives them a rich look, and the pair has a regular ankle and an open back. Style these platform sandals with your ankle-length pants and kurta sets.
If boho-chic is your favourite aesthetic, these H&M platform espadrilles are sure to do wonders. The pair is crafted in polyurethane with a chic black and white upper. The braided jute trim around the soles gives them a lively appeal. The flatform pair has 5 cm heels and is secured with wide, crossed-foot straps and an adjustable ankle strap with a metal buckle. Style them with your maxi dresses and flared jeans to create eclectic looks.
If you can’t get enough of muted tones, these brown platform sandals are another must-have. Be it traditional outfits or monochrome semi-formal attires, these pair well with all your looks. This best-quality pair has a synthetic upper, TPR sole and 6.35 cm heel. This pair is comfortable and simple to wear.
Take your heel game a notch higher by adding these classic black Mochi platform sandals to your shoe collection. Crafted in synthetic material, the pair features an embellished design, cushioned footbed, textured and patterned outsole and 10.16 cm heels. These are easy to wear and can be fastened with the regular ankle and back strap. High and fashionable, you can style these platform sandals with your party outfit or formal attire as well.
Here’s a pair to go with all your everyday streetwear looks. These Birkenstock Arizona platform sandals are a classic, perfect for both men and women. These fashionable EVA platform sandals with two straps have an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed. The front and back bevels offer the best walking comfort. This shoe is also available in vegan form, and its contemporary, grooved sole and distinctive watercolour design make for a real eye-catcher. Birko-Flor, a skin-friendly and durable synthetic material, is used to make the upper. Independent testing labs have confirmed that it is completely free of animal products.
If you need a pair that’s tough but stylish to be your travel or vacation partner, here’s a luxury pair that fits your needs. Featuring fine Italian craftsmanship, these Lui Jo platform sandals are your best choice to add glamour to your casual outfits. With a hint of a sporty look, this pair also has a sophisticated appeal. Featuring a strap design, the platform sandals have a leather upper, an EVA sole, and a 6.48 cm heel. Style this trendy pair with your leisure wear.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The defining characteristic of platform sandals is their broad base. These sandals are easier to walk in than heels owing to their comfy design.
Answer: The wide-base design of platform sandals, which provides better stability and support, can help you avoid foot pain caused by heels such as stilettos or spools.
Answer: You can pair platform sandals with styles like dresses, ankle-length jeans and pants, shorts and miniskirts.
Answer: Platform sandals are one of the most comfortable types of heeled-footwear, as they have a wide-base design for ultimate support and stability.
Answer: Yes, platform sandals have a sophisticated appeal, which makes them suitable for formal events.
Answer: Note the length of your foot. While purchasing platform heels online, use the size guide to find the perfect fit. Try out the shoes to check their ease of walking once they are delivered.
Answer: Depending on the material they are crafted from, platform sandals can be worn any time of the year. During monsoons, pairs made of jute, fabric or similar materials must be avoided.