Buckle up! Raise your style quotient with these 8 platform sandals

A style that never goes out of fashion — platform sandals are almost everyone’s favourite. And why not? The ease of walking while having those extra inches does wonders. So, we’ve rounded up some of the top platform sandals for women that are versatile and sure to take your outfits up a notch.

One thing to note is that the wide base is the main feature of this comfy footwear. Compared to other types of heels such as stiletto, spool or cone, the comfortable design of these sandals makes them simpler to walk in. You can also avoid foot pain from these heels owing to their design, which offers better stability and support. And, there are quite a few different types of platforms as well. Take a look.

Types of platform sandals

High heel: The height of the heels can vary considerably depending on the brand and style, but they normally have a height between 3 and 10 cm. High-heels are pairs with a height greater than 7.5 cm.

Flat: Instead of the usually inclined height, these have a flat but raised sole. Often designed with a mix of elements from platforms and wedges.

Espadrilles: These are sandals which have a woven jute design with the added height of platforms.

Strappy: Unlike slip-ons, these have a crisscross tie-up fastening or straps that you can buckle up.

How to style platform sandals?

A balance of both style and comfort, you can easily style these with your everyday ensembles as well as party outfits such as these H&M high-heel platform sandals (Shop now on Myntra) or the Aldo T Strap Platform Wedges (Shop now on Ta Cliq Luxury). Pair the ones in the list below with dresses, shorts, ankle-length jeans and pants or mini skirts, the choice is yours.

One good thing about platforms is that the wide, thick sole is best for those who like to add an extra oomph to their outfits without discomfort. The even distribution of body weight, both at the heel and the foot front, allows the wearer to avoid straining the back and feet.

Here are some of the best platform sandals from top brands