Sohrab Khushrushahi of SOHFIT on his fitness journey and secret weapon, HOKA sneakers

With a fanbase comprising of hardcore runners and a growth rate that rivals’ the top sneaker labels, HOKA is a disruptor brand that’s on our radar. As it launches on Tata CLiQ, we take you through the brands’ USP and association with the fitness coach, Sohrab Khushrushahi (of SOHFIT) on what #JoyofMovement means to him.

It’s a universally known fact that gravity pulls you down while running downhill thereby increasing your speed. However, how do you cope with the challenges of this increased speed and stride? The solution came from the French Alps with a sneaker design that featured an oversized outsole that provides extra cushioning. Founded in 2009 by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, HOKA means “fly over the earth” when translated from Maori. True to its name, the sneaker brand has enabled runners to gain speed with their revolutionary design. It’s not just the runners that are swooned by the quality of the shoes. Characteristics like extra cushioning, breathability and durability make it a great choice for all sports or simply long walks. Add to that the style quotient and these sneakers become your go to for the gym, chores and parties.

The reason why HOKA shoes have been constantly been featured in the top 10 sneaker lists is their cushioned midsole that offers shock absorbency and added comfort to help protect your joints. The oversized outsole has earned the moniker of the ‘maximalist’ and it’s what sets their shoes apart from the crowd. From road to trails, HOKA shoes are designed to stabilise your movement and of course, enable speed.

Hooked onto the benefits of the HOKA sneakers is lawyer-turned-fitness coach, Sohrab Khushrushahi of SOHFIT. Khushrushahi is the proponent of a 40-day fitness programme that gained much traction during the 2020 lockdown and has stars like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani singing their praises. HOKA’s ideology of celebrating movement syncs beautifully with SOHFIT’s vision of changing the mindset around movement.

HOKA shoes are designed to make running easier. From the cushioned HOKA midsoles that absorb shock and help in maintaining balance to a Meta-Rocker design that complements the natural gait cycle and reduces the height differential between heel and toe. So when Sohrab Khushrushahi steps out for a run in his HOKA Rincon 3 and Mach 4 sneakers, it’s a heady combination of technology and grit that help him achieve his goals. Watch him talk about his journey into fitness and how he is on a mission to change the mindset that fitness is simply about weight loss.

