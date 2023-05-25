Sonam Kapoor Ahuja takes us through her journey of motherhood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the true blue star with an impeccable style and a well-deserved title of the ‘It’ girl of B-town has been playing role model for several mothers of late. She believes that being a mother has been one of the most transformative experiences for her, and takes us through this beautiful phase of her life.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG trendsetter of B-town is one woman who sure knows how to ace each and every role like a pro be it in her reel life or her real life. Having said that her reel-life magic is something we’ve all witnessed since the day she stepped afoot in the industry, but currently Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is busy taking pride in her role as a mother. From being spontaneous and sassy at chat shows to living one of the most transformative experiences of her life, it’s safe to say that motherhood sure looks good on her. The actress refuses to be a part of the rat race, instead giving her baby boy the undivided attention that he needed, even if that meant letting her career take a back seat for a while. Kapoor Ahuja celebrates the strength and warmth of being a mother with one of India’s leading toxin-free and natural personal care brands, The Moms Co.

The Moms Co. launches a new campaign “For Every Mom, Through Every Change” with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the same. So, in order to take us through her beautiful journey of motherhood, Sonam talks about the campaign, her career, social obligations and more. Alongside we also have Sukhleen Ahuja Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group giving us a brief into the campaign.

In conversation with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on motherhood and its challenges:

Firstly, tell us how you resonate with the Moms Co. campaign.

The Moms Co. reflects my motherhood journey and my belief in using the best for myself and my baby. With its new campaign, ‘For Every Mom, Through Every Change,’ The Moms Co. is catering to the evolving needs of mothers and babies in every phase with dermatologically safe, 100% natural, and effective products. And this truly resonates with me. The Moms Co. offers safe skincare solutions that I trust. I’ve personally experienced clearer skin with their products. Their commitment to natural, toxin-free, and effective products perfectly aligns with my values.

How did your decision to have a baby affect your career?

Right now, my number one priority is my son. As a mother, I want to give him my 100 per cent and do my best. Nothing comes before him. That means that my career will have to take a backseat for the time being. I remember having an internal conflict about whether or not I should take time off. I have always been selective about the projects as I am not in the rat race. So, while my priorities have unmistakably shifted to being a mother, I won’t stop acting completely. It’s something I’m passionate about, and I will continue to explore opportunities in the industry.

How do you balance motherhood, career, and social obligations?

I believe it all comes down to finding the right balance for yourself and prioritising what’s important in each moment. I took some time off after having Vayu but gradually eased back into work with the help of my support team and family. I make choices that align with my priorities and I heavily rely on my support system to help me navigate different aspects of life. Ultimately, it’s about finding harmony between personal and professional life while managing parental responsibilities.

What would you say were a few little and significant changes since the birth of Vayu?

Becoming a mother is one of the most transformative experiences in a woman’s life. It’s amazing how a tiny little human can change your entire world in an instant. From the moment Vayu was born, I experienced a flood of emotions – joy, love, exhaustion, and even a bit of fear. And as I adjusted to my new role as a mother, I found myself making both little and big changes in my life. There were small changes, like adjusting my sleep schedule and taking naps whenever I could or learning to do things with one hand while holding my baby in the other. On the other hand, there were the bigger changes, like shifting my priorities to put my child’s needs first and figuring out how to balance my career with my new role as a mother.

I’ve also become much more conscious of my health and wellness after becoming a mother. I’m more mindful of what I eat and try to make time for exercise and self-care whenever I can. But most importantly, motherhood has taught me the power of unconditional love and the importance of cherishing every moment with my child.

Raising a baby in the public eye is not at all easy, what is your approach towards that?

Growing up, Rhea, Harshvardhan and I were kept out of the public eye. Nobody really knew what we looked like. But back then was a different generation, and I wasn’t really ever published. And I think that gave us a shot at a normal childhood. We will be raising Vayu between Mumbai and London. He will lead a normal life like we did when we were growing up and we will make sure that we provide an environment in which he is comfortable – whether in the limelight or otherwise.

Tell us about the misconceptions and myths you feel exist around motherhood and raising a child.

It is a myth when people say to eat for two! Please don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Take care and be sensible while eating. If you’re caring for a single baby, you only need 350 calories more. I have also done yoga and pilates throughout my pregnancy. It isn’t dangerous to move, especially if you have been active before.

What are the three things that every expecting mother should practice without fail during the pregnancy period?

From my personal experience, gums and teeth get super sensitive during pregnancy. I dread it when it comes to going to the dentist, but I had to do two rounds. Another thing that helped me was Oil Pulling, the ancient practice of swishing oil in your mouth to remove bacteria for oral hygiene. I also started paying more attention to my skincare as our body goes through a lot of changes that reflect on our skin—the Vitamin C range from The Moms. Co became part of my daily regime as it kept my skin hydrated. I would advise mothers to stay away from eating anything raw during the pregnancy, raw fish, meat, and salads. The worst thing is to get a bad stomach prenatally; it can be dangerous for the baby’s well-being. Avoid caffeine, which also means limiting your intake of chocolate.

As a style icon, what was the approach to your style during your pregnancy and post that?

I have always been adamant about dressing how I feel. Since maternity to me is all about relaxing, staying healthy, and doing things that make me happy, my approach to style during pregnancy and post-pregnancy centred around embracing my body and celebrating womanhood. I didn’t hide or cover my bump. I have always been the kind of person who is transparent and publicly discusses dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks to empower others. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that through my style, I celebrate my body and all the ups and downs of womanhood today.

The most important life lesson you learned from your own mother?

My mother passed down some valuable advice that I always carry with me, such as the importance of being patient and taking care of myself so that I can be the best mother possible for my child. She also advised me to trust my instincts, seek support from family and friends, and remain open to learning and growing as a parent. It’s not always easy, but it’s a journey that I’m grateful to be on.

The one piece of advice you would want to give to all expectant mothers?

One significant piece of advice I would give to all expecting mothers is to prioritise themselves. “Happy Mother, Happy Baby.” Trust your instincts and do not judge yourself ever because every mother’s journey is unique.

—

Sukhleen Aneja on the notion behind Moms Co.’s latest campaign:

Through our new campaign, For Every Mom, Through Every Change we want to highlight that we recognise the requirements of mothers through the various stages that they experience on the journey of motherhood and we have formulated products that provide them with the results that they deserve, empowering them to be the superhero they already are.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Sonamkapoor/IG.