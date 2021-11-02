Evening gloves are having a fashion moment — as seen on Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and others

Evening gloves have arrived as the Haute drama accessory of 2021, and Instagram is all over it. Yes, the classic glove is now another wardrobe essential that has recently gained some sass.

The current trend for gloves “might well be associated with COVID-19”, according to behavioural psychologist, Carolyn Mair, author of The Psychology of Fashion. It may usher in a mini-resurgence of chic gloves, even in warm weather. However, people have been slipping gloves over their hands for millennia for warmth, fashion, or protection, a fascinating fistful of all three. Gloves are traditionally reserved for cold winter days, but designers like Prada, Acne, and Meryll Rogge are telling us that they don’t have to be all that practical. Cut-out designs and delicate mesh fabrics can add a bit of aesthetic to any look and can be worn anytime.

The Grammys were a triumph for female artists, but they were also a big moment for statement gloves for the fashion-minded. Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, two of music’s most fashion-forward names, both took the stage gloved up.

The gold nails on the outside of Beyoncé’s gloves are the most interesting detail.

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a sheer burgundy pair for the Critics’ Choice awards, confirming that gloves are definitely having a moment.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B both wore elaborate feathered gloves in the most talked-about music video, WAP.

“Tell me you can do anything with a sari without telling me you can do anything with a sari,” Palak Shah wrote on Instagram. The sari’s styling with the gloves stood out and looked chic.

Dramatic bicep-grazing gloves have been seen on the catwalks of numerous designers in recent seasons, from Moschino to Dolce & Gabbana. Here are a few designers that are making some cool gloves:

Prada

The enthusiasm and glamour of an elbow-length glove don’t have to be reserved for the ballroom floor or a night at the opera, as Prada’s Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection demonstrated. They look just as good with a chunky knit sweater or anything.

Marine Serre skin-print gloves

Manokhi longbow gloves

Emilia Wickstead striped satin gloves

Gucci embroidered tulle gloves

Sleeper Zephyr ruffle gloves

Meryll Rogge gloved double satin bolero

All images: Courtesy brands

