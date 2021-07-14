‘And Just Like That’ the shoot for the Sex And The City reboot has started, and we are here for these stylish sightings. Plus, we have all the dupes if you’re looking to build a look inspired by your favourite New Yorkers.

It’s time to get schooled in how to dress for brunch from the original New Yorks as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon return to shoot the reboot for the HBO series, Sex And The City. Titled, And Just Like That, the show follows the lives of the three women (not four, Kim Cattrall, aka Samantha, will not be returning to the series) years after the show ended.

The shooting for the reboot is currently underway on the Upper East Side in New York. And we are all here for the head-turning styles, although a little sober and grown up in mood. We have the details on everything that Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda will wear in the first few episodes of the show. Plus, stylish alternatives to the key pieces that will fit your budget.

A plaid skirt

The first look Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw, was spotted in a Norma Kamali plaid check skirt, Celine mary jane heels, Fry Powers necklace, and Monrowe hat. The classic combination of black and white is rather safe for the queen of quirk, but we do love the high-waisted skirt and are on our way to replicating the look with a Fred Perry ombre check skirt.

A lilac shirt

A soft and subtle spotting of Cynthia Nixon in high-waisted white trousers and lilac check shirt from California-based label, Vince, left us wanting for more, especially keeping her character’s powerful personality in mind. However, this classic combination is one that is easy to steal for your next office meeting, especially if it’s done in this oversized Japanese print crepe shirt from Bennch.

Polka dotted outfit

We expected nothing but pencil skirts and polka-dotted prints from Charlotte York, and this sighting fulfil that to a tee is this look in Carolina Herrera. The Lady Dior bag is a plus and rather on point with Charlotte’s elevated style for the Sex And The City reboot. Our alternative to this look is this Indian summer-friendly dress from Label Earthen in cotton mul fabric.

Vertical striped dress

While we expect Carrie to carry around a New York tourism tote, we are left a little underwhelmed by the pulled back hair and coat-over-dress look. Might we suggest an alternative to the jacket-and-dress look with a dress from Itr by Khyati Pande. This handwoven stripe dress with embroidered buttons can be paired with a printed inner slip for stylish occasions or simply to watch the Sex And The City reboot at home.

Handpainted bags

Finally, we have some colour on the sets of SATC. It’s another polka-dotted skirt and top combination for Kristin Davis, and we are all for it. The handkerchief edge Balenciaga skirt is a winner, and so is that Burberry poop bag charm. And while we figure out where her handpainted bag is from, you can have a closer look at this handpainted Peigi sling bag from Paul Adams.

Fuschia heels

There’s no point skirting around the issue. The reboot is basically a fashion conspiracy to bring back full skirts. As Charlotte York plays safe in this pink and white combination, we look for our own fuschia hued heels to step out this season. The Steve Madden pumps are a great alternative and with a heel height that can be worn everywhere.

Abstract printed dress

While Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is missing in action, Empire star Nicole Ari Parker was spotted making a rather colourful and stylish appearance for the show. The abstract print silk dress and chain necklace have us jumping with joy. Pleated fluid and filled with fun hues, this dress from Scarlet Sage is a close alternative.

Floral jacket

For the finale, we are happy to report that Carrie has finally left us lovestruck with a double bag, floral jacket, and flowing jumpsuit look. Yes, the feathered hat has been the centre of various memes, but we are on board with dressing Carrie as creatively as possible. We also adore this black embroidered jacket from Label Ritu Kumar that is easy to style in multiple fashions.

All images: Courtesy Getty Images.