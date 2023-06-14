Empowering Sexual Expression: Randhir Pratap Singh’s Subculture Movement | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Randhir Pratap Singh, the founder of Subculture talks about the brand’s aesthetics, breaking barriers and celebrating all body types.

The Minotaur, the wild beast of Crete was an anomaly. The cursed offspring of a Queen and a sacrificial bull, the Minotaur was initially nurtured by his mother, Pasiphaë, until he grew in size and became ferocious, devouring humans for sustenance. This was when the greatest creator known to mankind, Daedalus constructed the Labyrinth to house the Minotaur, named Asterius. A revenge child borne out of a God’s anger, the Minotaur can perhaps be seen as a metaphor for our innermost desires – natural, unconsciously born but chained in the labyrinths of society, awaiting heroes like Theseus to subdue us.

According to homegrown label Subculture’s website, the brand is the Minotaur that is within all of us. Interpreting leather in novel ways, the brand’s products celebrate pleasure, fantasy, romance, and eroticism while also working in the realm of utility.

What’s interesting is that these fetish fantasy garments are crafted by karigars from rural Rajasthan who employ traditional leather-making methods and techniques. This is fitting considering the grand erotic heritage of our country. For obvious reasons, the products sold by Subculture are a novelty in India, capitalising on a market where such merchandise is a scarce commodity.

Excerpts from our chat with Randhir Pratap Singh, founder of Subculture

Subculture is such a unique platform that blends leather fetish, fashion, and utility. Could you share with us what inspired you to create Subculture and how it aims to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian Sub-Continent?

As a second-year leather design student at NIFT Delhi, I was studying leather techniques, history, and the market. During this time, I developed a desire to wear leather harnesses, corsets, and latex, just like Madonna and Grace Jones did. However, due to a gap in the Indian market, I couldn’t find a single Indian brand that catered to these preferences. While studying leather as a kink, I became fascinated by the idea and decided that I would create India’s very own leather kink brand when I have the time, confidence, and finance.

To be completely honest, the topic of “leather as kink” was vaguely covered in university. Therefore, I took it upon myself to thoroughly research it, and in the process, I developed a passion for the subject. Much to my surprise, even after graduation, no one in India catered to leather bondage, which I perceived as a sign from the universe. Pleasure and kinks have deep roots in India, predating modern Western civilizations. Sex was openly and importantly discussed in the Indian civilization, as evidenced by the Konark Temple and Khajuraho sculptures. What Subcultures aims to bring to the subcontinent is nothing more than a similar sex-positive attitude, education, and sensitization. Additionally, Subculture aims to develop and create a platform for censored, unvoiced, and undiscussed topics.

I’m fascinated by how your queerness plays a role in your creative process. How does your personal experience and perspective influence your ability to design these rule-breaking garments that embrace sex appeal and experimentation for men?

I think queer people have been always at the forefront of change, revolution, and fashion, so it comes naturally as an individual to break barriers and push for more. On an artistic level, we always tend to derive inspiration and create from our experiences. As an individual, I have been very much taught to obey the rules and do as instructed, but when you grow up and go on a journey of self-discovery, you begin to question things that were taught or that are around you and thus you push for a change. I see Subculture as my artistic side, of change and revolution, breaking norms and rules towards pleasure in our society as an adult. As a liberated queer person, I naturally tend to embrace sex appeal contrary to a middle-class, small-town boy where the topic of sex appeal is negligent, is shushed and men are supposed to dress up a certain way. I say, why not?

What’s interesting is that the products are handcrafted by local craft persons from rural Rajasthan who employ traditional leather-making methods and techniques. How does that tie into the idea of Subculture as a whole?

The first three things humans picked were stone, leather, and fire! India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world and nurtured many industries and professions including leather over dynasties and empires. In various pockets of the sub-continent, one will find craftsmen practising various crafts including leather. To rediscover and revitalize, I wanted to include the local leather craftsmen of Rajasthan as part of the Subculture story employing their age-old traditional way of the saddle and leather-making techniques. Not only does this rejuvenate the local craft but also ties them together with the story of liberal and changing India which Subculture is part of. There is more to Rajasthan than just palaces and forts.

It would be wonderful to hear some stories or examples of how Subculture’s products and designs have empowered individuals, helping them gain confidence in expressing their sexual identities and desires. Do you have any stories that come to mind?

I have dressed up many models, influencers, and individuals over the two and three years in Subculture and there has been one constant response from most of these women – that they felt “very powerful, strong and divine” in the gears. Their outlook sort of just changed while they were wearing the pieces (bralette, thong, corsets, and harnesses) and they felt very empowered. This response has been my motivation given how our society in particular is heavy on patriarchy. Other similar stories have also come out from individuals describing their experiences as life-changing, as they were able to express their sexual desires with some saying that they always wanted to feel “badass” in their bedroom and the harnesses just make them feel like goddesses.

Subculture’s focus on sex-positivity and celebrating all kinds of love and diverse body shapes is incredibly important. What do you hope to contribute to the broader conversation around these topics, and what impact do you envision Subculture having on society through your unique and empowering work?

I believe that change can only be brought through an open discussion, awareness, and visibility, and we have seen that play out in every society throughout the world in every civilization. When brands and organizations such as Subculture embrace what is shunned or disregarded, they help push those causes towards a progressive change over due course of time. When we speak about bodies of shapes, colours, and sizes, we present them to a wider audience without demeaning one another and that leaves room for discussion and personal opinions, which otherwise are usually cast to make one feel superior over the other. In the next few years, I see Subculture thriving and celebrating everybody regardless of colour, size, shape, gender and sexuality. We want to empower everyone (women in particular) as equals and make them feel free, and liberated of societal norms. That is the vision Subculture aims to walk towards. We want to do our part and we want everyone to do theirs.