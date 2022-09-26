Supervek Collaborates with Jägermeister to Launch the coolest line of streetwear

India’s most loved streetwear brand Supervek brings the coolest collaboration of the year with Jägermeister. Introducing a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories including Sling bags, hats and t-shirts, this one-of-a-kind line blends together design elements that represent both brands along with facets from various subcultures and the nightlife community.

Supervek Collaborates with Jägermeister brings #KeepPushing:

The Keep Pushing campaign is a tribute to the undying spirit of the community, the spirit of rallying around those who push their limits to be the Meister. Supervek approach to design is to champion individuality and the power to change the world, Jägermeister has always stood for its authenticity & being true to who you are. Keeping this brand ethos in mind, the campaign is designed as a capsule collection of bold and edgy streetwear that resonates with the community and is not afraid to speak up for itself or be limitless.

The #KeepPushing Streetwear collection is a small batch, limited launch set with individually numbered pieces that are truly one-of-a kind collectibles. The Meister Oversized T-shirt is designed to pay homage and to reflect Jägermeister’s century-old legacy while Own the Night T-shirt represents Supervek’s edgy energy. The Cross-body bags collection comes with the #KeepPushing pattern print and several modern utilitarian features built for every day carry with handy pockets for life on the go and the Reversible bucket hat has the Thundering Meister logo against the #KeepPushing pattern inspired by various elements of street subcultures.

Talking about this unique collaboration, Mr. Satyajeet Singh, Co-Founder, Supervek, said, “The design and aesthetics of the #KeepPushing campaign are a result of months of exploration and collaboration from both teams. As a leading brand in the Indian Streetwear space over the years, Supervek has actively supported the thriving subcultures through our own events, sponsored athlete programs and social service initiatives. The #KeepPushing collection is a tribute to the community and we hope it inspires artists and athletes alike to #KeepPushing their limits, especially when the going gets tough.”

Furthermore Mr. Nitin Kumar, General Manager Jägermeister – India & Subcontinent spoke of the inspiration behind the association and what makes the merchandise a must-have, “The sub-culture of music and artists who make nightlife possible has been a part of Jägermeister’s DNA, since inception. The spirit of freedom, expression, unconventionality and authenticity is embedded in the brand’s ethos. The collaboration with Supervek, for the collectible streetwear collection #KeepPushing, is an ode to #BestNights, a celebration of the unique, and high-spirited Indian meisters.”

Each product from this series will be a limited-edition of collectibles and will be imprinted with a unique product ID and an authenticity card. The package will also include a letter to the buyer depicting the story around the collaboration.