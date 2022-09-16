Surprises to crossovers, here are the top 10 moments from the New York Fashion Week 2022

What’s a fashion week without some jaw-dropping moments, right? Speaking of which, from the front row fashion to the runway style diaries New York Fashion Week 2022 sure gave us some of the most iconic designers leaving behind plenty of moments worth having an everlasting impact on our souls.

Asking us to keep calm would indeed be a crime against fashion, especially while the New York Fashion Week 2022 is on the fashion charts these days. Yes, you heard it right, the New York Fashion Week 2022 is back and with a bang this time! The five-day event is nothing short of a fashion feast with multiple designer labels putting their best fashion foot forward and immediately luring us into adding these styles to our wishlists. Designers coming back to the physical schedule is itself a blessing for not just them but for all the fashion enthusiasts out there too. From celebrated names in the industry to the starry celebrity clan taking over the front row, the NYFW 2022 is an evening worth catching a million eyeballs at the ramp.

Revisiting the vintage style, kickstarting a new trend, or making way for unconventional sartorial picks, all of this rightly spells out NYC a.k.a. fashion. Speaking of which, I’m sure you all must’ve had your share of jaw-dropping reactions to some of those styles strutting down the ramp or to those celebs acing the front row fashion, so to honour your obsession through our observation let us have a look at the top ten fashion moments straight up from the New York Fashion Week 2022. So, get your fashion lens on as it’s about to get sassy in here.

#Spotted top 10 moments from New York Fashion Week 2022

Celebrating 25 years of Fendi Baguette

Is it possible to win the entire week over on the very first day of NYFW? Well, no matter what your response may be, seems like Fendi sure made that true! After the much celebrated ‘Fendace’ collection the New York Fashion Week 2022 witnessed the queen of all crossovers on the first day itself. Celebrating 25 glorious years of the Fendi Baguette along with Mr. Kim Jones, Tiffany and Co., and Marc Jacobs, the Fendi show witnessed plenty of ‘It’ moments to capture. From the Baguette being the center of attention to Linda Evangelist strutting down the ramp after 15 years, the show was worthy of all the praise it got.

Kendall Jenner for Proenza Schouler

Speaking of the first day, Proenza Shouler’s Spring Summer collection 2023 was a definite head turner not just because of the exquisite collection, but also because of Kendall Jenner owning the ramp and winning over hearts in a white knit dress with fringe detailing all along. Well, it’s safe to say that Jenners sure have their way of winning that spotlight over.

Travis Barker’s surprise element for Tommy Hilfiger

Are you fond of surprises? if yes then this one’s definitely going to be your personal favourite! Closing out week one, Tommy Hilfiger’s Warhol-inspired collection witnessed not just voluminous and baggy fits walking down the ramp despite the pouring rain, but instead what caught the spotlight was the runway track list AND Travis Barker’s surprise legendary drum set, grand enough to call it a finale.

Kim Kardashian in Fendi

Next up we have the one we just cannot miss out on. Yes, you guessed it right, it is about Kim Kardashian mastering the front-row fashion like a diva. The Fendi show might have been over on day one, but Queen K’s head-to-toe sheer studded ensemble from Fendi couture is definitely here to stay.

Lil Nas x Coach

Since firsts are always special, the New York Fashion Week 2022 seemed incomplete without mentioning debutants. Speaking of which, after winning over several award shows with his sartorial picks, the ace American Rapper, Lil Nas marked his runway debut at the Coach Spring 2023 fashion show looking all dapper while he leads the finale.

Bella Hadid owns the ramp at NYFW 2022

Speaking of moments, she is the queen of serving some sassy fashion moments especially when it comes to NYFW. There is no doubt in the fact that Bella Hadid aces the art of not just stealing hearts, but stealing shows too. The ace model was seen strutting down the ramp for said designers like Fendi, Proenza Schouler, and even Michael Kors, looking as classy as always.

Area’s unconventional style diaries

Make way for unconventional styles and spikey ensembles as Area makes a comeback at the New York Fashion Week 2022 with a thought-provoking collection adding their fair share to the most iconic trend files at the NYFW.

A star-studded front row for Michael Kors

Michael Kors’ front row lineup was worth keeping eye on as it witnessed the who’s who of fashion town looking over the top in their lovely ensembles. From the sporty chic Serena Williams, the teenage heartthrob Vanessa Hudgens, all classy in leather Anne Hathway, lovely in white Nina Dobrev to Alexandra Daddario serving goals in her power suit, all of these stars added their chic charm to MK’s Spring summer 2023 show.

Tory Burch at the NYFW 2022

Apart from Emily Ratajkowski exploring the layers of fashion with a touch of her elegance, Tory Burch’s Spring Summer 2023 collection was not just an ode to personal and intuitive style diaries, but also to the craftsmanship in India. Along with the sheer silhouettes, the mirror work in different sizes was all done in India, adding a dash of cultural warmth to the entire collection.

Winnie Harlow stealing the show(s)

Just like Bella Hadid, there was yet another ace model taking over the ramp of New York Fashion Week 2022, Winnie Harlow. The glamorous diva was seen contributing her charm to the NYFW by not just winning over front row fashion at Fendi, but also by walking the ramp for Sergio Hudson, Tommy Hilfiger, and LaQuan Smith.