Tasva’s runway debut at LFW x FDCI presents a vision of the modern Indian man

Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s pret menswear label Tasva, born in collaboration with the Aditya Birla Group is set to make its runway debut. The ‘India Global’ collection’s marriage of Indian culture and tradition with contemporary fashion is Tasva’s take on the modern Indian man. Ahead of their show on day 4 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, the brand shares their insights on the ‘India Global’ collection.

Bringing their fresh take on men’s wedding-wear, born out of traditional aesthetics, to the ramp, the ‘India Global’ Collection showcases the art of Tasva. As is the signature style of Tarun Tahiliani, the collection is a blend of traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary design through artful embroidery, all to curate a line of comfortable and modern wedding wear. “This showcase is a platform for us to make a statement in the fashion world, showcasing our expertise in blending tradition with modernity. This Lakmé Fashion Week debut is a pivotal moment in our journey, and we are excited to share our vision of India Global with the world,” they say ahead of their debut.

Tell us a little about the new ‘India Global’ collection and what went into its formation. What makes this Autumn Winter collection different for Tasva?

The “India Global” collection is a testament to our dedication to reimagining Indian culture and tradition for the modern Indian man. It draws inspiration from India’s rich architectural heritage and natural beauty, incorporating a wide array of architectural, flora, and fauna motifs. This collection seamlessly blends traditional aesthetics with contemporary design, offering comfortable fits using luxurious silk blends and skin-friendly fabrics. This collection is different from what we’ve done before since it continues to uphold the brand’s signature style while introducing innovative elements that cater to diverse customer segments.

What does the ‘India Global’ mood board look like? What are the collection’s key silhouettes, embroideries, and textiles that gave birth to it?

The “India Global” mood board is a captivating tapestry of inspiration, where India’s opulent cultural heritage harmoniously merges with a global perspective. The key silhouettes in this collection encompass an array of traditional and contemporary styles, including intricately tailored sherwanis, achkans, versatile Indo-western ensembles, and chic dinner jackets. These silhouettes celebrate both classic and modern aesthetics, ensuring that each piece is a testament to timeless artistry and contemporary elegance.

The embroideries within this collection are nothing short of extraordinary, featuring the opulent artistry of Resham, Aari, and Dori embroidery. These intricate embellishments are further accentuated with the richness of Zardozi threads, delicate pearls, and intricate French knots. These handcrafted details breathe life into the garments, evoking a sense of luxurious sophistication.

As for the textiles that gave birth to this collection, we have utilized sumptuous silk blends, skin-friendly cotton-viscose, and meticulously woven jacquards. These luxurious fabrics have been chosen for their exceptional quality and comfort, ensuring that each piece not only looks exquisite but also feels incredibly comfortable when worn. The amalgamation of these elements on the mood board has resulted in a collection that is a splendid marriage of India’s cultural heritage and global contemporary sensibilities.

How does the collection redefine the modern man? Who is the global Tasva man?

The collection redefines the modern man by seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary design, offering a wide range of attire options that cater to various customer segments. The global Tasva man is someone who appreciates the timeless allure of luxury, values comfort and embraces a fusion of tradition and modernity in their style. It provides a sense of ease, modernity, and sophistication, ensuring that every wearer feels exceptional on their special day.

The “India Global” collection is designed to cater to men who actively participate in the planning and preparation of their weddings. This collection empowers men to be more than just passive participants in their weddings; it enables them to be confident, stylish, and expressive on this important occasion.

The Tasva man is not limited by convention but seeks to make a statement by choosing attire that reflects his personality and embraces the rich cultural heritage of India while also celebrating global sensibilities. In essence, the Tasva man is someone who understands that fashion is a medium for self-expression and appreciates the fusion of tradition and modernity that the “India Global” collection embodies.

Tell us a bit about the Indo-Western designs in the collection. How does it marry heritage with global fashion?

The Indo-Western sensibilities of the “India Global” collection are a testament to the seamless marriage of heritage with global fashion. This collection brilliantly blends the timeless elegance of Indian heritage with contemporary global fashion trends.

This fusion is evident in the incorporation of classic Indian silhouettes and patterns with a modern twist. For example, the angrakha style, known for its traditional roots, is reimagined to offer a contemporary look that appeals to a global audience.

The use of luxurious fabrics, intricate embroideries, and modern cuts in the Indo-Western pieces allows wearers to exude a sense of cultural pride while embracing a global sensibility. This fusion resonates with those who appreciate the rich heritage of Indian fashion but also seek to make a global fashion statement.

The showcase is a wedding procession with the models, how does Tasva’s wedding wear represent the modern Indian wedding?

Tasva’s wedding wear collection is a reflection of the modern Indian wedding in several ways. It embraces the evolving dynamics of contemporary Indian weddings, where grooms play a more active and participative role in the festivities.

Our collection offers a wide array of silhouettes, from classic sherwanis to versatile Indo-western ensembles, echoing the diverse choices of modern baratis. This represents the shift from traditional to more contemporary attire options.

Tasva’s wedding wear is designed for comfort, using luxurious yet comfortable fabrics. This reflects the practical needs of men who actively participate in wedding ceremonies, where comfort is paramount. Additionally, our affordability and accessibility cater to a wide range of customers. The collection’s chic dinner jackets and modern designs cater to those who want to make a fashion statement.

How has the concept of luxury been a constant part of Tasva’s designs?

The concept of luxury has been a constant and integral part of Tasva’s designs. Luxury is not just about opulence; it is about the experience and the feeling that our designs evoke. Tasva consistently uses high-quality materials, such as sumptuous silk blends and intricately woven jacquards, ensuring that our garments feel luxurious against the skin. This commitment to quality underscores our dedication to offering an opulent experience. Our design intricacies elevate the aesthetics of our garments, making them not just clothing but pieces of art.

Luxury, for us, means comfort and freedom of movement. Our designs provide comfortable fits and skin-friendly fabrics, ensuring that wearers feel at ease. While maintaining luxury in our designs, we make them accessible and affordable, catering to a wide range of customers. This approach allows us to democratize luxury fashion, making it attainable for more individuals. The concept of luxury in Tasva’s designs is not solely about extravagant materials and price tags. It’s about the blend of quality, intricate craftsmanship, comfort, and accessibility that makes each piece a luxurious experience.

According to you, what are the key trends for 2023/24 wedding wear, and how does Tasva showcase them?

Tasva remains committed to staying at the forefront of wedding wear trends, ensuring that our collections are a perfect blend of tradition, modernity, luxury, and innovation, catering to the diverse needs and aspirations of our customers during the wedding season.

Our designs feature contemporary twists on traditional silhouettes, offering unique and unconventional options for couples who seek a modern and non-traditional look. Tasva understands the beauty of fusing different cultures on one’s wedding day. Our collections celebrate this cultural diversity by incorporating elements from different cultures, creating attires that resonate with the global couple.

Hero and Feature images : Courtesy Lakmé Fashion Week