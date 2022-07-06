The 80s fashion picks from Stranger Things that we need to bring back

Whether it be jump-scares or jumpsuits, ‘Stranger Things’ is definitely a show that keeps us wanting more. The Netflix series that started in 2016 has grasped a wide fan base all around the world. With its impeccable storylines, its eclectic 80s fashion and immensely talented actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Mike Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, this show is a must-watch for everyone.

Circa 1986 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 has been an erratic ride, with a lot of mystery and adventure. Whether it be the characters or their fashion statements, the show always leaves a lasting impact. With that, all of us are in deep anticipation for season 5 and what it brings along for the viewers. Everything you need to about season 5 is available here. Now that we have lived through an “edge of the seat” finale of ‘Stranger Things’, here are some 80s fashion picks from the show that makes us say, “bring them back!”

80s Fashion styles from ‘Stranger Things’ that are making a comeback

Lumberjack Shirts





Whether it be Will Byers’s (Noah Schnapp) buttoned-up shirt paired with pants or Max’s (Sadie Sink) casual open shirt with a plain t-shirt look, this shirt is a definitive fall season comeback.



High Waist Baggy Jeans



Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is a true fashion inspiration. Her look with colour blocked shirts and high waisted baggy jeans, are a true mix of comfort and chic. This is definitely going down our summer shopping list.

Denim Overalls

Paired with a light-coloured sweatshirt, a denim overall is surely a cosy, laidback outfit to get through the lazy days in style. Max and Eleven truly lived up to the outfit’s expectations.

Print over print

Max Mayfield’s closet is worth stealing. Especially how she carries complex designs with grace. One such example is her print t-shirt on a printed jacket. Episode 9 was one such incident. Paired with plain blue denim, this combination radiates comfort and colour.

Graphic T-shirts

Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) also makes the list of fashionista characters. His quirky graphic tees with offbeat caps make everyone want to jump from pastels to vibrant colours.

Jean Jackets

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) never fails to top the list of heartthrobs and so do his chic fashion statements. Whether it be his tan belts or his white shirts, his simplicity is his mark. So it’s time we bring back his signature Jean Jackets.

Varsity Jackets

Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) in season 4 showed his sportier side via his outfits and the one that stood out the most was his Hawkins Jock Jacket look. This is his effortless jab at looking styling without trying too hard. This look is a must-have for movie date nights to make a style point.

We are enthralled to slay these style statements again and bring them back to the street. So let’s buckle up and enjoy this ride called “Back to the Future”!

Image Credits- @strangerthingstv and @noahschnapp on Instagram.