The cultural relevance of ENSEMBLE’s new boutique in Ahmedabad

We take a trip to Ahmedabad to visit the latest outpost of the multi-designer boutique, ENSEMBLE with mother-daughter duo Tina Tahiliani Parikh and Aria Parikh.

One of the first things that Tina Tahiliani Parikh asked us upon entering ENSEMBLE’s sprawling new space in Ahmedabad was, “Why are multi-designer boutiques still relevant?”. A potent question, one that we pondered over multiple times over the next 24 hours. Before we share our findings, it’s important to recognise ENSEMBLE’s role in India’s fashion landscape and learn more about their new store in Ahmedabad.

ENSEMBLE was established in 1987 exactly 36 years before the opening of the Ahmedabad store. At the time of its inception, the concept of a multi-designer boutique that showcased unique and upcoming Indian designers was a novel one. Today, the market is brimming with multi-brand outlets, designers have expanded to tier-two cities and international markets, and most importantly e-commerce makes accessibility a non-issue. In such a landscape, how does a multi-designer store sustain itself, and also expand beyond the metropolitan cities?

With stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Ahmedabad might seem like an odd choice over Bengaluru and Kolkata, but its familial roots and awareness of the city’s unique sartorial set-up steered the decision. Married into an Ahmedabadi family, the city had a lasting impact on Tina Tahiliani Parikh. “Ahmedabad was in many ways the city that taught Tarun (Tahiliani) and me the meaning of ‘India Modern’. It was here that our eyes opened to the incredible craft and textile heritage of India and where we began to feel pride in local Indian products,” shared Parikh in a handwritten note on our arrival at the heritage havelli, House of MG. The property was the home to her daughter Aria Parikh’s paternal great-great-grandfather, Sheth Mangaldas. It isn’t just close family ties that bring the mother-daughter duo to the Gujrati state but its textile history, myriad craft techniques and most importantly, how proud the locals are of their culture.

The India Modern that Parikh talks about isn’t simply a coming together of curated designer looks or fusion fashion but one that knows how to highlight the rich history of the state in a contemporary context. In her bid to help us understand this better, the ENSEMBLE team organised for us to experience the city with a guided walk of the Old City and a visit to The Calico Museum of Textiles and The Sarabhai Foundation Collections. A visit to this privately owned museum opens your eyes to the sheer brilliance of Indian art and textiles. From Pichwai paintings, Mughal miniature artworks, South Indian bronze sculptures, and Jaina manuscripts to beautifully preserved Indian textiles and embroideries, the collection truly depicts the rich tapestry of our country (past and present). The cultural excursions weren’t simply entertainment but an education on what Ahmedabad has to offer for design enthusiasts.

The India I grew up in largely aped the West, recalled Parikh talking about how for her the Levi’s jeans sourced from the second-hand market in Goa were the ultimate luxury for India before liberalisation. So, when she started the multi-designer store in Kala Ghoda Fort with OGs like Rohit Khosla, Anita Shivdasani, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Tarun Tahiliani on its rack, the idea was to change this narrative. Today, ENSEMBLE has been able to turn the ‘Make in India’ philosophy into a reality by promoting names like Sanjay Garg (Raw Mango), Kshitij Jalori, Shweta Kapur (431-88) and Karan Torani. The Ahmedabad store, a sprawling 4,000 sq ft space is done by architects Abhhay and Vinod Narkar and is designed to resemble the first ENSEMBLE store in Kala Ghoda.

On the racks, you can find established designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Anjul Bhandari and Anamika Khanna as well as younger labels like Mishru, Ritika Mirchandani and Arpita Mehta. For contemporary labels, you have Lovebirds, Injiri, Amrich, Aseem Kapoor, Divyam Mehta, and Payal Khandwala alongside local talents such as Tilla by Aratrik Devburman and Pooja Keyur. This tableau of designers was best reflected with a short runway show put up at the launch of the show in the store itself. What was unique about the show was how the brand had chosen to play the mix-and-match game by styling pieces from different designers together in interesting unexpected ways. “We help clients restyle older pieces by repurposing how they are worn and combining them with new elements. Empowering our clients with styling ideas and advice is a huge strength of our on-ground team. For example, one can pair a brocade skirt from one designer with a flea market accessory and a top from a different designer. This makes shopping at ENSEMBLE so special and is our contribution to the sustainability narrative. We are excited to present the art of mix & match to Ahmedabad as well”, shared Aria Parikh.

Circling back to Tina Tahiliani Parikh’s question about the role of multi-designer boutique’s role in today’s changing fashion climate. It’s difficult to say for others but we can list down three premises that allow the brand to sustain so. Firstly, is its dedication to promoting local crafts and supporting homegrown designers. Secondly, ENSEMBLE has been one of the few MBOs that individually lists the prices of its clothing, allowing you to truly mix and match, and leave head-to-toe looks to the purview of campaigns and celebrities. And lastly, it’s the ability to spark conversations about fashion and build a community, like the one we joined on this trip to the cultural capital of India.

Visit the store:

ENSEMBLE

Ground floor, Kifs Corporate House,

Besides Hotel Planet Landmark,

Bopal Ambli Road, Ahmedabad

+91 81694 50790

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy ENSEMBLE