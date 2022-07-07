The denim-on-denim trend isn’t done yet, just ask these Bollywood divas

It’s time for a dramatic denim play, as we have these leading ladies of B-Town dropping some dapper denim-on-denim looks with utmost class and plenty of sass.

From inventing new styles and revamping the old ones, we fashion enthusiasts sure have come a long way. Speaking of which, reinvention is the middle name of fashion statements, and who better than the celeb clan to prove the point. Bollywood divas make sure to mark the advent of the newest trends on the fashion block or revamp the old ones like a pro. Likewise, we spotted the B-Town queens acing the denim trend yet again. Donning bold denim blues sure isn’t a new trend to follow, but it somehow finds a way back with a dash of extra style every season.

From promotion looks to classy brunch attires, Bollywood divas have their way of adding a hint of drama to their denim attires. It is much more than just comfort apparel now, so just to give you a practical illustration of this fashion statement we have a daunting lineup of some denim-on-denim ensembles donned by our lovely celebs. Have a look!

Bollywood divas acing the denim-on-denim trend

Janhvi Kapoor

Well, it’s time to wish Good Luck to Jerry a.k.a. Janhvi Kapoor, as the diva seems to ring her next venture in full swing. The ace actress was seen donning a classy ensemble while promoting her next project. It sure was adenim-on-denim day for Kapoor as she looked ravishing in a denim corset from S&N by Shantanu Nikhil, paired with chic ripped jeans, making it a perfect denim duo.

Sanjana Sanghi

Next up in line we have another millennial acing the promotion looks, Sanjana Sanghi. Sanghi was seen taking the denim trend a notch higher while promoting her latest release, OM. Adding a dash of tie-dye and motifs to the trend, Sanjana Sanghi looked super chic and easy in an oversized denim jacket along with a matching corset and skirt from Shahin Manan, making it a perfect coord to ace this season.

Kiara Advani

Be it Monday blues or denim blues, Kiara Advani sure has the key to mastering all of it! Being the most popular diva on the B-Town block nowadays, how can one not put her under the spotlight while spotting trends, right? Advani sure knows how to ace the denim trend alongside promoting her ventures. In one of her promotion looks, Kiara was seen all dolled up in denim separates from S&N by Shantanu Nikhil. From the sexy corset to the baggy bell-bottoms, her entire look was nothing less than a refreshing pastel palette.

Kriti Sanon

Another stunning ensemble was spotted on the multi-talented diva, Kriti Sanon. The actress is known not just for her unique performances, but also for her exquisite sartorial choices. Sanon was seen raising the temperature in a denim-on-denimcoord set from Puneet Kapoor Label. The navy corset along with the flared pants, the look sure is worthy of turning plenty of heads this way.

Rakul Preet

As per what her caption suggests, she’s definitely looking like a boss, in this classic denim coord. Rakul Preet, the Runway 34 fame actress left no stone unturned in giving us some major style goals in these Britney pants and denim corset from HIRO. One can definitely spot the glam quotient in between those lines.

Ananya Panday

Lastly, we have the all-time fashionista of Bollywood, Ananya Panday to end the lineup with her baby blue denim on denim attire. The crop denim jacket, high-waisted jeans, and the hot shot bralette from Alice McCALL, sure was undoubtedly one hell of a look she pulled off while promoting Gehraiyaan.

All images courtesy: Instagram