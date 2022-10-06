There is a new creative director and approach to classics at House of Kotwara

House of Kotwara is back at weaving magic for the up-and-coming festive season with Sama Ali as the creative director, so gear up for yet another episode of intricacy infused with modern day aesthetics, courtesy of the brand’s latest collection, ‘Dilam’

Setting up a bridal trousseau or even getting your hands on the right ensemble for your D-Day is always a process that calls for a hint of ancestral traditions or certain heirlooms. Speaking of which, kickstarting from the city of Nawabs and landing into our festive wardrobes, the ‘House of Kotwara’ by Meera and Muzaffar Ali has come a long way by adding their fair share to the Indian fashion scene. This vibrant crossover between crafts and heritage is finding its way to the modern brides, courtesy of their daughter, Sama Ali’s millennial contributions to the brand.

Bringing a fresh breeze into the collections of House of Kotwara and yet maintaining the brand’s traditional aesthetic is what gives it a clean slate for mine and your bridal endeavors. Narrating the magical tales of our Indian heritage the brand is capable of keeping you in touch with your roots, yet giving you a glimpse of the contemporary face of fashion. My festive closet always hunts for a medley of craft and couture, so if yours does too then House of Kotwara’s Sama Ali is your go-to couturier.

So, in addition to the above, we decided to have an interesting tête-à-tête with the millennial master behind the brand, Sama Ali, and catch a glimpse of what inspires her design ethos and what the latest collection, ‘Dilam’ holds for the young consumer.

In conversation with Sama Ali, the new creative director at House of Kotwara

How would you say you keep the authenticity of the ‘House of Kotwara’ intact and yet adapt to the latest trends?

My soul is very much in sync with the brand, but my mind is wandering, looking for newness and innovation. Good taste never goes out of style, and I always focus on creating beauty that surpasses trends. Having said that, I do my own trend forecasting basis, my observations of people’s latent desires and moods, and my own analysis of the same.

Being part of different generations, how would you say your parents’ sense of aesthetics helped you shape your fashion instincts?

My parents have always nurtured my individuality, and I’ve always thought of them as the most creative people and the best designers in the country. Having grown up alongside the brand, sitting with them in karkhanas and seeing their minds tick, and ideas taking shape into reality has been a learning experience from the start. They have always encouraged my inputs from a young age, we would discuss design and aesthetics in depth in all we observed, and they would make it a point to expose me to quality design throughout the country and the world. Having an open dialogue about design has really aligned my core to them, and yet I feel free to move away from it however I see fit, as per my own experiences and desires.

What is that one thing you think is missing from the Indian fashion scene, and how do you plan on filling that gap through House of Kotwara?

The Indian fashion scene is diverse! There are thousands of brands with different styles and values to choose from. And style and aesthetics are highly subjective. A gap I’ve noticed is that of customer service, day by day brands are becoming more and more commercial, which is definitely required because it brings with it an added level of professionalism, but in racing to do so, the commitment to the couture process has become harder to come across.

What is your definition of a perfect Kotwara bride?

A perfect bride for me is one who places her trust in my creativity! Someone who is kind and compassionate, and understands the value their patronage has to the artisans who make the clothes and the artist who designs them.

Since the wedding season is around the corner, tell us a few bridal trends that caught your eye.

I’m very happy to see people open up to the colour Ivory, it’s been a long-time favourite and now to witness celebrity brides donning the hue, what used to be a taboo has now become a trend. I also love veils inspired by Western weddings. I find them to be dramatic and ethereal.

Lastly, tell us a little something about the latest collection.

‘Dilam’ showcases bridal couture at its best with delicate flowers intertwined with vines gloriously interpreted through a variety of embroidery techniques to create a unique expression through form and colour in each ensemble. This collection has been a long time in the making, and an evolving exploration. It started with my love for flowers and interpreting them in different ways, as I did in the first piece of this collection, a one-of-a-kind lehenga I designed for my own wedding, bringing together my favourite colours, materials, and techniques in one design, this over time evolved into the Dilam you see today.

I enjoyed that process so much, and I wanted to share it with others, I can describe the clothes to you, but it’s more than just visual, it’s a feeling to be shared, of bonding and excitement! I want brides and grooms to experience the true pleasure in planning and creating heirlooms, that embody their personalities into clothes. Dilam is an embodiment of all the weddings I’ve designed for and a step further. I’ve tried to create looks that are timeless, yet present. Like the modern couple also balance their heritage and global citizenship. Dilam is also my first couture collection as Creative Director of House of Kotwara.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy House of Kotwara.