This season’s hottest design collaborations that basically scream, ‘Take my money’

It’s no secret that we love design collaborations, after all, it’s like getting the work of two artists at the price of one. Economics apart, it also gives us the opportunity to discover unique aesthetics and products.

The collaborations for the new season are also in sync with the mood of the festive months ahead. When it comes to entertaining we are looking at Good Earth’s tableware collection with artist Rebecca Campbell to make our meal plating beautiful. And Ritu Kumar Home’s collaboration with Ashiesh Shah to add some clean-lined décor elements to our home. If you rather stay in (or in bed) we suggest you do so in designer Masaba Gupta’s new loungewear line. Internationally, we are looking at adidas’ new drop with Jeremy Scott, Swarovski-encrusted Nike’ and Coach’s capsule collection with with Michael B. Jordan and Blue the Great. Everything in design is so unique, it’s basically screaming take our monies.

7 Design collaborations that have us excited this season

Veteran designer, Ritu Kumar is no stranger to using indigenous craft techniques for her couture label. Over decades she has not only uplifted India’s remote craft communities but also been instrumental in reviving lost forms. On the other side of the spectrum is architect and interior specialist, Ashiesh Shah who has been working closely to re-contextualise and reimagine artisanship. Thereby creating modern, minimalistic pieces of decor that pay homage and are made by local craftsmen. So when these two design stalwarts come together, you know the result is going to hit home. The design collaboration between Ritu Kumar Home and Ashiesh Shah consists of a limited edition, home and tableware collection that’s an ode to India’s unique craft history. Inspired by the cities of Amer, Jaisalmer and Kochi – the collection references their unique culture and brings a taste of India to your dinner table.

English artist, Rebeca Campbell’s childhood in the lush landscapes of Ireland navigates her work which boasts of vivid colours and botanical designs. Capturing this bucolic beauty is her collaboration with home decor label, Good Earth is her dinnerware collection called Pomegranates and Roses. The collection is a part of their ongoing 25 year anniversary celebratory collection called Bosporus. “There is a delightful Persian cookbook named Pomegranates and Roses and both the book and its name has remained with me for years and I wanted to create a tableware collection that would embody this by capturing the delight of alfresco meals on the table,” shares Anita Lal, the founder and creative director at Good Earth. The result is a blooming pomegranate tree with a rose creeper with many small and magical creatures. Making our dinnerware sweet.

Hyderabad based designer, Anushree Reddy is extremely popular with brides for her selection of vibrant colours, intricate embroideries and flirtatious silhouettes. So getting a taste of her fun style on footwear is an exciting proposition. The designer has collaborated with Pastel and Pop for a limited edition collection of handcrafted juttis with her signature embroideries like zardozi, cut dana and pearl work. From frills to , tassels, the juttis are crafted in a pastel palette of champagne, gold, blush and blue with bright pops of embroidery and embellishments. The collection is sure to make your feet do a happy dance.

The pandemic might be nearing it’s end but delightful loungewear is a trend that’s going to stick on for a while. Case in point, Masaba Gupta’s foray into sleepwear with Nykd by Nykaa. The collection has all of the designer’s eclectic prints and elements with the comfort of loungewear. Animal motifs from North, Nandi cow print from South India and a whole gamut of prints inspired by the various regions of the country. Luxurious pajama sets, t-shirts, shorts set and robes all create a rather chic and comfortable nocturnal experience.

For Michael B Jordan’s second collaboration with Coach, the American actor roped in his friend Blue, The Great. The gender-inclusive collection titled, “Blue The Great” combines the Jordan’s street style with Blue’s visual artworks. The house’s heritage design serve as a canvas to highlight the artist’s unique style. Coach’s iconic codes – Signature and Rexy are updated with Blue’s trademark mummy-wrapped art. The design collaboration also boasts of a tote crafted with 100 percent recycled materials.

The second collection from the iconic partnership between American designer, Jeremy Scott and adidas Original is finally out and we can’t be more. The DIP collection is packed with camouflage prints and playful neon patch graphics. Iconic t-shirts, hoodies, track suits and sneakers are given the streetwear treatment by the designer. The adilette Teddy Slides are available in two new colourways and with a stuffed teddy bear head.

Everything is better with some Swarovski crystals on them. The latest brand to be encrusted with these sparkly stones is Nike. A first-of-its-kind sneaker for the footwear giant, the Nike Women’s Air Force 1 LXX are covered with 228 individual Swarovski Retroreflective Crystals. The shoe design is inspired by road reflectors and the shoes beam bright when light is reflected on them. Available in black and white (exclusively on the app), it comes with a shroud covering that can be removed individually or altogether using the included screwdriver for customisation. A rather challenging but unique creation that sure to light the path for more design collaborations in the future.