This trail of tropical prints is all set to drop you into the laps of the beach

All your tropical endeavors are about to get fulfilled as Rishi and Vibhuti just dropped their inclusive collection ‘Tropical Trillium’ so make way for these summer prints in your closets.

Revamping your wardrobes according to your summer needs sure needs an eye for the latest trends. And especially when one talks about the domain of Indian wear, it gets even more tricky there. Speaking of which the summer-spring months call out for not just breezy fits, but also a bunch of floral and tropical prints might do the deed. Going all over the top with your ensembles sure sounds like an interesting take, but it seems like a much minimal and lighter scenario is stealing the spotlight nowadays.

When one speaks of trends, celebs and designers are probably the ones to pop into our heads. Likewise, we have the golden divas and splendid designers of Bollywood to second that thought. The trend for donning breezy tropical prints is taking over not just promotional events, but it’s reaching the red carpets of B-Town too. Speaking of red carpets you might want to roll it out for designers like Rishi and Vibhuti who need to be credited for adding a dash of fun florals to our ethnic wardrobes. Taking the fusion of contemporary styles and indo-western charms a notch higher, the doctor and designer duo launched their latest collection ‘Tropical Trillium’.

Rishi and Vibhuti splash the freshest colours of summer

From dreamy shades of aqua, sprinkled buds, and blooms to shells and more, each and every silhouette of the collection is set to drop you into the laps of the beach. Leading B-Town divas are Kiara Advani and Nushrratt Bharuccha, were recently spotted looking all at ease yet classy in Rishi and Vibhuti couture. The former donned the Periwinkle Overlay set, whereas the latter was seen bright and beaming in the Empire Iris Tropical set from the said designer’s latest collection.

The summer is definitely not over until you embrace the authentic summer prints and drown in the tales of tropical lands. Rishi and Vibhuti are the forces, presenting an ode to the summer by giving us plenty of tropical trends to hoard on. So, get ready to amp up your ethnic/indo-western wardrobes and look like someone drenched up in tropical bliss, courtesy of Rishi and Vibhuti.

All images courtesy: Instagram.