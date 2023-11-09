This week in style: the ultimate update on fashion collaborations doing the rounds

Design collaborations bring a creative flair to the world of fashion and jewellery. They bend the boundaries of design allowing brands to explore aesthetics beyond their signature or purview. They also generate a lot of excitement and enable customers to own a unique, limited-edition piece of art. This week we are celebrating some of the latest fashion collaborations from 2023 that are creating a buzz for all the right reasons.

Fashion collaborations to watch out for NOW

Gucci x Billie Eilish

There is a new school of Gucci and it’s teaching us all the right lessons. The latest from the French Maison under Sabato De Sarno is an innovative iteration of its heritage Horsebit 1955 bag. Created in collaboration with musical artist Billie Eilish, the bag is made using Demetra, an animal-free material which is 75% plant-derived raw material made by the brand themselves. It’s a move towards conscious fashion and one that is sure to have a significant impact on the environment in the years to come.

Skims x Swarovski

Sparkly shapewear? Sign us up as Austrian crystal company, Swarovski teams up with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand, Skims. After grabbing eyeballs with her NBA and WNBA partnership as well as the controversial ‘Nipple Bra’, KimK is all set to release a special collection of sparkling body jewellery, intimate wear, and stylish clothing as she joins forces with the creative director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbert to design these dazzling items. You can grab these glamorous pieces starting from November 7th, either at Swarovski’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan or online on Skims’ website. The collection includes Skims’ favourite mesh dresses and bodysuits, now adorned with Swarovski crystals for that extra sparkle.

Fabergé and Warner Bros

It’s the ‘Year of the Dragon’ and Fabergé is ready to celebrate the forthcoming Lunar New Year with a unique collaboration with Warner Bros. The result, is a high jewellery collection inspired by the iconic HBO original series, Game of Thrones’ ‘Chapter One: Dragon’ that is sure to delight fans and draw them back into the fantastical world. Limited to ten collectable pieces, the jewellery pieces are crafted using deep red rubies as symbolic of Daenerys’ fiery spirit. Gemstones are responsibly mined from Gemfields’ Montepuez mine in Mozambique and paired with white gold, rose gold, diamonds and black rhodium in this striking collection inspired by the show and Chinese folklore.

Janavi x Hanut Singh

If there is one thing that cashmere label, Janavi and avant-garde jewellery designer, Hanut Singh have in common, it’s in their ability to transform traditional designs into modern heirlooms. They come together for a symbiotic partnership where they recreate Hanut Singh’s unique jewellery motifs onto Janavi’s cashmere shawls. A capsule collection of eight drapes with intricate patterns and glamourous designs named after key motifs from Hanut Singh’s jewellery line – Angel Wings, Talismanic Sword, Coral, Flames, Blossoms, Trishul, The Butterfly. The collection of shawls is exclusively available at Bergdorf Goodman.

Amit Aggarwal x Wendell Rodricks

Whether it was the revival of the Kunbi sari, his work with Goan craftsmen or being the pioneer in the resortwear space, the legacy of Wendell Rodricks is unmatched. As a homage, avant-garde designer Amit Aggarwal has collaborated with the late designer’s label. The result is a meeting of Rodrick’s transcendental silhouettes with Aggarwal’s cutting-edge design elements. With Malaika Arora leading the campaign, the collection is sure to make headlines and be enlisted in archives.

For basketball enthusiasts, the NBA store is the ultimate space to shop for quality, authentic sports merchandise so the news of them launching in India is a big one. In association with Bhaane (clothing brand founded by Anand Ahuja), the National Basketball Association announced the launch of the NBAStore.in. The online store provides Indian fans with the most comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise. From authentic NBA merchandise and memorabilia to current and former player jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories, and more from major brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi.

G-SHOCK x Powell Peralta

Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company that rose to prominence in the 1980s as the ultimate for their maple and aluminium decks. Fast forward to 2023, and the brand has gotten together with TEAM G-SHOCK’s skater, Kelvin Hoefler to create a unique timepiece that perfectly encapsulates the pulse of skateboarding culture. The classic DW-5600 model has been transformed to feature a signature Hoefler graphic on the band with his signature on the case back to showcase his impact on the community. The G-SHOCK Kelvin Hoefler X Powell-Peralta collaboration model DW-5600KH-1DR is certainly a great celebration of his achievements including multiple World Cup Skateboarding victories.

Aulerth x Ekaya Banaras

Luxury handloom brand, Ekaya Banaras has been instrumental in capturing the pulse of the city and creating the most exquisite brocades in silk and gold. The same dedication to Indian craft exists in the couture-inspired jewellery created by Aulerth making this fashion collaboration the perfect synergy. Named ‘Opaline’, the collection celebrates the rich heritage of Banarasi textiles and Aulerth’s promise of sustainability. A symbol of purity and refinement, the pearl forms the central theme of the jewellery line and becomes the leitmotif across a range of pieces including rings, haathphool, earrings and pendant necklaces.

All Images: Courtesy Brands.