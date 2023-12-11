Umang Gupta of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers on the inspiration behind his Zip Necklace

Indian heritage jeweller Shri Ram Hari Ram created their vision of the Zip Necklace inspired by the original Van Cleef & Arpels design.

The history of Van Cleef & Arpels’ zip necklace is a fascinating one. In the 1930s Parisian couturier, Elsa Schiaparelli embraced the use of zippers as a style element in her designs by using brightly coloured zippers on sportswear and later as decorative elements on evening dresses. Intrigued by her use of zippers, the Duchess of Windsor and wife of the former King of England (King Edward VII), Wallis Simpson urged her friend Renée Puissant to create jewellery inspired by the humble zipper. As the then-artistic director of Van Cleef & Arpels, he embarked upon a feat of micro-engineering to create one of the most iconic and challenging pieces created by the Maison to date.

It took over a decade for the Zip Necklace to go from idea to reality and the design has over the years inspired many iterations both in the world of fine jewellery and fashion. Today established brands like Italian jeweller Roberto Coin have pieces featuring the humble zipper.

In Conversation with Umang Gupta of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers

A few years back, Balenciaga put out their iteration with a zipper necklace that played out the brand’s ostentation vision with iconic style. Fast forward to 2023 and we have Indian heritage jeweller Shri Ram Hari Ram putting out their vision of the Zip Necklace. It is a modern piece that explores the intricate grooves and mechanism of a functional zipper to create a symbol of contemporary luxury. Designed by next-generation designer Umang Gupta, the Zip Necklace is crafted in white gold with scintillating baguette diamonds in a delicate pave setting, the diamond -encrusted zipper sparkles with every movement. “The Zip necklace was born from my desire to create a modern, easily wearable piece with international appeal. It’s a statement design, appreciated by luxury lovers worldwide,” shares Umang Gupta.

The idea isn’t to recreate the Van Cleef & Arpels’ original design but to use a mechanism that pays ode to the unique design. “The versatility and technical brilliance of Van Cleef & Arpels’ original zip necklace inspired my design. Recreating that mechanism allowed me to bring exquisite craftsmanship to my customers. Crafting the zip necklace involved collaboration with international craftsmen to ensure smooth functionality. It required meticulous trial and error to achieve a delicate yet sturdy piece,” shares Gupta.

The piece is a slight departure from the heritage jeweller’s usual pieces. As one of the original merchants of Dariba Kalan, Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers have been creating traditional jewellery that is passed on through generations. “We have been embracing contemporary aesthetics in our latest jewellery collections, evident in our Polki everyday wear and diamond pieces with coloured stones. The customer is always the prime source of our inspiration and we pride ourselves in how our team adapts to the market’s evolving tastes while honouring our traditional roots.” The adaptive nature of this piece is a testament of this which allows the user to adjust its length and even wear it upside down on your back. A modern and timeless piece that leaves you intrigued.