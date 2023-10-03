Vaani Kapoor on her biggest style inspirations

Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor is no stranger when it comes to a chic sense of style. The actress is known not only for her on-screen magic but also for her elegant off-screen fashion choices. She catches up with Lifestyle Asia India as she shares with us the style icons who have had the greatest influence on her fashion sense.

With her own elegant styling choices, it is no wonder that her list would be topped by the example of timeless elegance that is Audrey Hepburn. “Audrey Hepburn for sure, she’s for life, she’s cult and iconic. Nobody can beat her sense of style.” Smiled Vaani as she was all praises. Vaani’s own wardrobe choices often reflect the sleek, minimalistic yet classic elegance of Audrey Hepburn be it through tailored dresses and pearls or sleek updos, reminiscent of the ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s‘ star’s looks that have inspired many across the globe in the field of fashion.

Vaani Kapoor isn’t one to shy away from making bold fashion choices, known for making a statement be it on the red carpet or on a cover. An influence we can draw back to is the eclectic fashion of ‘Sex in the City,’ star Sarah Jessica Parker as Vaani tells us, “I love Sarah Jessica Parker”. From avant-garde accessories to her mixing of prints, Vaani Kapoor often channels her inner Carrie Bradshaw in her fresh take on style.

“Rhea Kapoor’s styles really well in our industry. Nobody really beats her here,” she adds about a style inspiration from Bollywood. Rhea Kapoor is another addition to her list of inspiration, one that’s closer to home as she has often worked closely with the talented film producer and stylist. The two have often collaborated to serve some of the star’s most memorable fits on the carpet or for magazines. Rhea Kapoor’s styling has definitely had an effect on Vaani’s fashion quotient as is apparent in her contemporary fashion choices.

Vaani Kapoor’s journey as an offscreen fashionista is an example of style evolution, influenced by these icons. Her versatility and bold choices paired with elegance have made her a fashion maven of her own.