Watch these celebs paint the town pink in Valentino’s Pink PP Collection

With pink being the mood, the Valentino Pink PP Collection is here to stay especially when we have these lovely stars painting the red carpet pink with their alluring ensembles.

Taking a shift towards brighter hues is just what the fashion police ordered! With quirky styles making a mark in the domain of fashion, we have another stunner stealing the show- the Valentino Pink PP Collection. Well, ranging from style, and sass to everything in the middle, all of this rightly spells out Maison Valentino. Speaking of which, just like all the other collections, Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022-23 Pink PP Collection seems to dominate the fashion scene nowadays

From the who’s who of B-town to the Hollywood glitterati, we spotted all of them going gaga over the trend. These celebs were seen shining bright in their fuchsia ensembles right on the red carpet. From acing it at the Cannes Film Festival, and MTV Awards to painting the streets pink, the Valentino Pink PP Collection is definitely grabbing all the heed. Don’t believe us? Well, then see it for yourself, and spot these stars acing the hot pink ensembles and raising the temperature bit by bit.

Valentino Pink PP Collection is here to change your colour palettes

Vanessa Hudgens

What better than a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble to spice up the show, right? The all-time heartthrob Vanessa Hudgens would definitely be the first one to grab a spot in the pink tribe. The diva looked like a pretty pink barbie in the pink cocktail dress, along with the Discobox shoes, at the MTV Awards. From the plunging neckline to that bright pink shine, Hudgens sure aced the outfit like a pro.

Billy Porter

Next up we have Billy Porter adding his charm to the Valentino Pink PP Collection. The multi-talented American star was seen serving the colour of the season at the Grammys 2022. He chose an all-pink ruffled attire followed by a fuchsia cape worth grabbing all the attention.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Always the one to steal the show, be it at the Cannes red carpet or B-town’s box office, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is definitely leaving no stone unturned in acing the pink collection. The boss lady attended the Cannes Film Festival in a Valentino Pink PP Collection suit paired with a hot pink pair of shoes making an alluring appearance and adding a dash of extra glamour to Valentino’s hue of the season.

Dua Lipa

Well, we’re definitely ‘levitating’ after looking at this hot shot attire of Dua Lipa. The singing sensation is taking the pink play a notch higher in a pink Valentino suit, and of course, those high Discobox shoes and the Roman Stud bag are worth being labeled as the highlight of her ensemble.

Anne Hathaway

Next up is the epitome of elegance, Anne Hathaway, the said actress donned a bright jumpsuit from Valentino’s Pink PP Collection paired with the Discobox shoes at the Cannes Film Festival. With sophistication at the core, her entire look was a pretty illustration of Valentino’s sassy craft.

Masoom Minawala

Lastly, we have the golden girl from the influencer clan, Masoom Minawala. One just cannot resist mentioning Minawala while planning a lineup of trendy looks. We just can’t get enough of Masoom’s all-pink attire at the Cannes Film Festival. From the stockings, the bag, the shoes to the mini dress, each and every detail was worth turning a thousand heads.

All images courtesy: Instagram