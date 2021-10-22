Vedant Lamba of Mainstreet Marketplace on India’s growing hype culture

Sneakers have never been more in demand — collaborations, drops and pieces gone within seconds are the defining aspects of the hype culture. We talk to 22-year-old Vedant Lamba of Mainstreet Marketplace, a destination for streetwear, on this growing market and how he remains unafflicted despite being in the heart of it.

Intrigued by the growing sneaker culture, Vedant Lamba started Mainstream TV, a YouTube channel talking about new sneaker launches and their availability. This organically mushroomed into Mainstreet Marketplace with a small shop in Pune. “When earned a little audience on YouTube and told them we can sell your shoes for you, and we take a commission off it. So we got this little shop and told the landlord that we only give you a commission off of our commission because we don’t have money for them or a deposit or anything of that sort. And that’s basically how we got the place for free and started our business,” shares Vedant who started this from the garage start-up at the age of 17.

The age that Vedant started his venture is perhaps the general demographic of his audience. In India (much like the world) the GenZ are the biggest cognoscente both in terms of interest and investment of the hype culture. It wasn’t just access to limited-edition sneakers that intrigued Vedant into the space. “I wasn’t raised in the culture of spending money on fashion or was a consumer of sneakers. It was just that since I was a child I always to start a business and make an impact, and when I discovered sneaker culture it immediately made that connect.” With Mainstream TV he realised that there was a lack of awareness about sneakers and he was looking to fill that gap. While the Pune store gave him a little push, he eventually relocated to Mumbai to ensure his idea gets the big break it deserves.

Mainstreet Marketplace is basically a space to connect people interested in the hype culture and looking to buy/sell sneakers with an authenticated and trusty channel. Depending on your proximity to your seller, they can arrange for your sneakers to be delivered from anything within 24 hours to 10 days. “We also have a lot of VIP customers who swear by us as they are familiar with our sellers and know we take care of people. We aren’t always money-driven, it’s about creating an experience, trust and relationships,” shares Vedant who lists Bollywood sneakerhead Harshvardhan Kapoor amongst his clients. More recently, the Travis Scott and Simon collaboration had the platform blowing up with even Ranbir Kapoor getting a pair. What sets The Mainstreet Marketplace apart from other reseller sites in India is that they not just guarantee authenticity but also are happy to give full refunds. Even the Nike quality control issues are often a part of the make.

Vedant also acknowledges the presence of small, GenZ sellers on Instagram who are facilitating the availability of limited edition sneakers in India. “It’s the most phenomenal thing in the world seeing kids become financially savvy by partaking in this model. Sneakers are a great potential to make a large part of the nation financially minded. And a big part of my goal is to facilitate that change, aid and progress, that you know that right now what we do is very consumer-oriented and building but at the backend, all we’re doing is supporting sellers, we’re helping them with data, we’re helping them move faster, better, higher payments, helping them sell for ourselves, you know, we’re doing as much as we can, and right now actually we are also building the technology to facilitate the same experience that we sellers have, with building the backend,” he adds. With a marketplace app in progress, Vedant hopes to connect and ensure that sneaker resale in India becomes more streamlined.

While sneaker resales are still in the nascent stage in India he feels that one thing to keep in mind is to flip fast and flip frequently as opposed to holding on and waiting for a greater return on investment. Equating it to the stock market Vedant says, “Ask anyone who’s worked with finance or the stock market and they’ll say that focus on return on investment per unit.”

Talking about his own personal collection, Vedant quickly points out that while he did collect sneakers a few years back, the dynamic has now changed. “I felt the metric of hype sneakers held was taking up too much of my headspace so overnight I absconded from the world of hype. Now I only wear one pair of shoes everywhere from the gym to a party, I wear only plain fabric clothing that I’ve like made for myself I’m like organic materials and I subscribe to a very minimalist lifestyle,” he says. It may seem like a surprising admission by someone at the heart of the hype culture but he argues otherwise, “What I’m building is not an extension of myself it is an independent enterprise. I feel my personal choice should not affect the representation of that. Whether I wear sneakers worth 50k or 5 lakh, it should not be associated with the company’s catalogue. So when I wear something completely neutral I don’t give people a metric to correlate the two.

All Images: Courtesy Vedant Lamba Instagram.