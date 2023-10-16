Vvani by Vani Vats debuts their bridal collection ‘Piroi’ at LFW with Tamannaah Bhatia

Day 4 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI saw One Infinite present Vvani by Vani Vats debut with ‘Piroi’, a collection inspired by the institution of marriage through the silhouette of the contemporary bride. Lifestyle Asia India catches up with the designer on their latest collection ‘Piroi’ and the label’s LFW X FDCI debut.

‘Piroi’ showcased an ensemble of embellished pieces using a muted pastel colour palette ranging from fern green to ash pink. The timeless silhouettes were based on Piroi, a traditional technique of stringing beads together on a string that symbolised the harmony of marriage while celebrating the individuality of the contemporary bride. The use of fabrics like georgette, silk organza, net, and crepe brought to life the versatile lehengas, 70s-inspired kurta sets and draped sarees from the collection. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia closed the show for Vvani embodying the elegance of ‘Piroi’. We talk to Vani Vats to delve deeper into the multifaceted aspects of marriage and the modern bride of ‘Piroi’.

Vani Vats on ‘Piroi’ and Vvani’s debut on the LFW X FDCI runway

Tell us a little something about the mood board and vision behind ‘Piroi’.

The mood board and vision behind ‘Piroi’ for Lakme Fashion Week revolve around celebrating the contemporary bride and her deep commitment to marriage. This collection draws inspiration from the powerful symbolism of stringing all beads onto a single thread, mirroring how the intricate dynamics of relationships parallel the profound significance of marriage in our lives.

Since it’s your debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, tell us how you think this milestone will affect the brand’s growth.

I’m incredibly excited about the chance to present our collection at Lakmé. It’s a prestigious platform, and I believe this opportunity will not only help us reach a wider audience but also open doors to more shows and elevate our brand to new heights.

What is Vani Vats’s notion of an Indian bride and how do you incorporate that in your designs?

My notion of an Indian bride is reflected in our latest collection, “Piroi,” which embodies the evolving perspectives of modern brides. We believe that, just as each bead contributes to the beauty and strength of the whole, every individual and their unique experiences add depth and meaning to marriage. “Piroi” showcases the interconnected threads of love, trust, and companionship that unite couples in matrimony. Our designs seamlessly blend mirrors and pearls, symbolising the harmonious merging of two lives. We emphasise celebrating individuality within a marriage by combining various fabrics and a palette of colours, creating a harmonious ensemble mirroring the dynamics of a loving relationship.

How far do you think Indian fashion has come, and how do you think homegrown labels like yours contribute to highlighting India’s status at a global level?

Indian fashion is a force to be reckoned with. We are not only appreciated and worn in our own country but also worldwide. We are extremely grateful for all the love we receive from across the globe. This confidence inspires us to work harder every day, knowing that we are celebrated not only in our own country but around the world as well. Through our efforts, we are not just putting ourselves on the map but also showcasing India to the world.

What is the USP of Vvani by Vani Vats?

The USP of Vvani by Vani Vats lies in our goal to adorn individuals and enhance their beauty. We aim to play a significant role in shaping the happiness of every bride and making her special day truly remarkable. Our aspiration is to craft outfits that will be remembered and cherished, even two decades down the road. This commitment to creating lasting memories is at the core of our brand’s vision.

