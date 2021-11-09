Watch out for these 5 unexpected fashion and beauty collaborations we didn’t foresee

We have seen several collaborations — Fendi x SKIMS to Cheetos x Forever 21 — some unusual and some that just made sense. Many of these involve TV shows, fandoms, influencers, celebrities, and brands in general. Over the years, brands have become famous either independently or as a result of a collaboration. The benefit of fashion and beauty collaborations is that it helps both parties immensely.

Some recent collaborations that are making waves in 2021

NYX Professional Makeup x Netflix ‘La Casa de Papel’ (Money Heist)

Having collaborated with Netflix before, this is the renowned makeup brand’s third collab involving a series that’s received worldwide fame – Money Heist. After the release of a new season was announced, that was all anyone could talk about for a while. With part 2 of the latest season coming soon, the makeup brand NYX jumped on to create a Money Heist Collection. On November 10, the collection will be available on their website before the release of the final season of Money Heist. This collaboration includes two palettes, a highlighter, lipsticks, liner and more! It’s a combination of two of the biggest fandoms ever. The makeup brand is going all out with this collab, from getting beauty content creators to create a look to even changing their profile picture across all pages on Instagram. In India, this collection will be available exclusively on Nykaa.

Tiffany & Co. x Supreme

Both the brands are known for their signature packaging yet offer a very different approach to luxury. Tiffany & Co. is known for its luxury jewellery ranging from earrings to bracelets, necklaces and rings. Their collections are the epitome of luxury, making whoever wearing them look royal and elegant. Supreme’s aesthetic, although luxurious, is more targeted towards youth and hip-hop culture. Hence this collab is a bit unusual since both are luxurious brands, but they have varied aesthetics. Supreme first teased the collaboration with a snippet, leaving many wondering what this collaboration would entail? Both entities then posted on their respective pages, going into detail about what people could expect from this collaboration. Releasing on the November 11 and 12, the collaboration will launch a Heart Tag Pendant, an Oval Tag Pearl Necklace with the pearls being freshwater cultured pearls, a Star Bracelet, a Heart Tag Stud Earrings, a Heart Knife Key Ring, an Oval Tag Keyring and a T-shirt.

Gucci x XBOX

One is a luxurious fashion brand, and the other is an all-time favourite video gaming brand. Who would have thought that they might join hands with each other (keyword being might)! Neither party has confirmed the matter, but there has been a brief exchange of words between them on Twitter. We might just be reading too much between the lines, but this collaboration would sure be an interesting one. It’s not new for either brand to collaborate with a brand of their likes. It’s impossible to predict what the collaboration might bring to the table.

Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim is known for its sustainable approach to fashion. The company has received global recognition for its collections and work. Aveda, a luxury haircare brand, collaborated with the company to create botanically-themed accessories. Since both brands follow the ethos of sustainability, naturally, the collaboration is also sustainable and eco-friendly. The collaboration, a holiday one, involves a gift set featuring a scrunchie, a wide-tooth comb, a hair towel, and a wooden paddle brush. All the products are cruelty-free, vegan and made of sustainable materials, staying true to both brands’ sense. The products can be purchased at all Aveda salons and stores and can also be purchased online. Both brands are notable, and seeing a collaboration between a fashion designer and a haircare brand is intriguing.

Burberry x GOAT

Burberry, the British luxury fashion house, is known for its coats, eyewear, accessories and much more. People always recognise the brand by its distinctive patent check pattern found on nearly all its products. This luxurious brand drips with elegance with the products it sells. GOAT is a platform that deals with the sales of sneakers, accessories, and apparel from some of the most highly regarded brands in the world. Both brands have their loyal followings, so when the announcement of Burberry releasing their Arthur sneakers in 8 new colours exclusively for GOAT came, people were bound to be ecstatic! With metallic details, heat-stamped graphics and subtle colour-blocking, what makes this collaboration even more interesting is the exclusivity. These shoes are available only on the GOAT app and website. In high volumes, the shoes project high-fashion and trendy characteristics simultaneously!

