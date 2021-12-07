Home > Style > Watches > Top 14: Affordable luxury watchmakers in India to consider for your first buy
07 Dec 2021 05:47 PM

Top 14: Affordable luxury watchmakers in India to consider for your first buy

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
Even for a young discerning person, starting a watch collection could be tedious. It could leave their mind grappling with questions ranging from which ones to invest in and how much to spend to what kind of collection to begin and where to purchase them from.

However, starting a watch collection is an intimate affair that depends on a person’s tastes and preferences. Although everyone wants to invest in a smart, stylish and seemingly luxurious watch with some splurging on a Rolex or a Patek, others could have a more conservative budget in mind.  

Luckily, watchmakers have noticed this too and have ventured into a new-age genre of ‘Affordable Luxury’ to extend their services to a younger clientele. If you’re looking for guidance on which brands to invest in for your first buy, we’ve listed the top 14 affordable luxury watch brands in India you should consider.

All Images: Courtesy brands & Getty Images

Best luxury watches in India

Jump To / Table of Contents

Luminox

1 /14

Luminox

Luminox is undoubtedly one of the most unique affordable luxury watch brands in the market today and are hailed for their dedication to the armed forces and the toughness of their timepieces. If you’re looking for a resilient timepiece that boasts accuracy and style, this American watchmaker would be your best bet. 

Their most recent collection includes official tactical watches for the US Navy Seals. These timepieces are categorised as luxury sportswear watchmaking and are priced between INR 30,000 to INR 80,000 in India.

Luminox
Get it here
GC Watches

2 /14

GC Watches

Young watch collectors look for two essential features when it comes to watchmaking — precision and style. And it’s the same reason why we think GC Watches are in demand today. 

Combining the efficiency of Swiss watchmaking and the elegance of French design, GC Watches boast a unique collector’s appeal. Their European heritage comes with the idea of “empowering people to find their own style and to lead where others follow.” In terms of price, they range between INR 35,000 to INR 60,000.

GC Watches
Get it here
Rado

3 /14

Rado

We haven’t found a single brand that exhibits designs as diverse as this Swiss watchmaker. Their wide range of silhouettes caters to all tastes of watch collectors. Whether you’re looking for something minimal, extensively complicated, sporty, dressy or simply an everyday piece, Rado is one of the most affordable luxury watch brands in India. 

They come at a starting price of around INR 30,000 and go all the way up to INR 4.5 lakh.

Rado
Get it here
Maurice Lacroix

4 /14

Maurice Lacroix

If you’re willing to spend (read invest) in an actual luxury brand, Maurice Lacroix would be a great pick to start. While they’re similar to some of the greatest luxury watchmakers, their pricing starts at INR 60,000 which falls under the affordable luxury range. 

Being a quintessential Swiss watchmaker, they take pride in their technique and attention to detail. When it comes to the look of the watch, their dedicated team uses premium materials such as the unique traditional aesthetic

Their watches begin at about INR 50,000 but may go all the way up to the price range of other ultra-luxe Swiss watches.

Maurice Lacroix
Get it here
Seiko

5 /14

Seiko

The watchmaker’s Grand Seiko segment excels in creating ultra-luxe timepieces. We picked Seiko for this list for two primary reasons — the precision of Japanese watchmaking and exquisite style statement. The brand is responsible for introducing the world to the mechanical beauty and efficiency of quartz movements. 

Being one of the most stylish and affordable luxury watch brands globally, we think Seiko exudes confidence and boldness in their timeless watches. Catering to the minimalist, classy and sporty types, an average Seiko could cost about INR 20,000 or more.

Seiko
Get it here
Raymond Weil Analogue Watch

6 /14

Raymond Weil Analogue Watch

Revamp your fashion with this bracelet-style Raymond Weil analogue watch. Its stainless steel strap has a toned silver body that would fit firmly on your wrist. It is water-resistant till 50m and comes with a two-year warranty.

Raymond Weil Analogue Watch
Get it here
Frederique Constant Analogue Watch

7 /14

Frederique Constant Analogue Watch

This watch combines class and a country-style vibe to make a timepiece that could complement your formal as well as a casual ensemble. The brown leather strap is well crafted with a tang, making it easy to wear with your favourite pair of trousers and classy boots. 

Frederique Constant Analogue Watch
Get it here
Armani Exchange Analogue Black Dial Watch

8 /14

Armani Exchange Analogue Black Dial Watch

The Armani Exchange Drexler analogue watch is a fashion statement in itself. It has a sturdy analogue display with bold hands. Along with a double locking fold-over clasp, this watch is water-resistant up to 100m depth and comes with quartz movement. It comes neatly packed with two years of manufacturing warranty.

Armani Exchange Analogue Black Dial Watch
Get it here
Tissot T Race Marc Marquez Limited Edition

9 /14

Tissot T Race Marc Marquez Limited Edition

The Tissot T watch adds a whole new level of style to your look. It comes with chronograph functionality and is water-resistant up to 100m. If you’re looking for a chic yet sporty watch to go with your biker look, this might be the one. 

Tissot T Race Marc Marquez Limited Edition
Get it here
Garmin GPS Running Smartwatch

10 /14

Garmin GPS Running Smartwatch

A watch specially designed for gym-goers and athletes, it comes with many features, including tracking, advanced running dynamics, and an online fitness community. The best part of this watch is its battery life of seven days in smartphone mode and up to one day if used in GPS mode. 

Garmin GPS Running Smartwatch
Get it here
Fossil Gen 5 Smart Watch

11 /14

Fossil Gen 5 Smart Watch

Check out this cool smartwatch with voice command and minimal touch on the AMOLED digital display. Its features include a built-in Bluetooth speaker and 8 GB internal memory that helps track pulse rate and monitor your sleep. In short, it’s worth every penny!

Fossil Gen 5 Smart Watch
Get it here
Hugo Boss Blue Dial Analogue Watch

12 /14

Hugo Boss Blue Dial Analogue Watch

Bring back the old-world charm with this classic Hugo Boss watch. Secured in a 44mm round case with mineral glass, it has a steel mesh strap with a blue tint. Its unique features include three sundials, two pushers, and a crown to adjust the time. 

Hugo Boss Blue Dial Analogue Watch
Get it here
Earnshaw Hawke Limited Edition Watch

13 /14

Earnshaw Hawke Limited Edition Watch

This limited-edition watch from Earnshaw will give you the feels of subtle sophistication. Its customised automatic movement and the second dial complication sheds light on this superb time-telling saga. Nestled within a 43mm round, grey dial, it is secured with mineral glass.

Earnshaw Hawke Limited Edition Watch
Get it here
Gucci Timeless Watch

14 /14

Gucci Timeless Watch

Belonging to the G Timeless collection by Gucci, this men’s watch is casual yet trendy. Cased in scratch-resistant glass, it bears funky designs on the strap and dial without any dealings or numbers. It offers quartz movement with two-hand functionality.

Gucci Timeless Watch
Get it here

FAQs

Which is the cheapest luxury watch brand in India? 

Following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction on watches from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, India has emerged as one of the most affordable locations for luxury timepieces. Luxury watch brands such as Titan, Rolex, Casio, Omega, and Patek Philippe strike a balance between high-end features and a lower price range.

Where to avail the best offers on watches?

During the festive season, you can get the best offers and massive discounts on all sorts of watches on some major e-commerce websites such as Helios: The Watch Store and Ethos Watch Boutiques, among many others. 

How to select watches as per my personality?

Thrill-seekers should choose timepieces that are stylish, durable and reliable. On the other hand, athletes may go for activity trackers over any other type of watch. We suggest bright colours for minimalists, smartwatches for tech enthusiasts, basic timepieces for old-schoolers, and luxury watches for your most flamboyant looks.

What are the best watches to give someone?

Apart from the ones mentioned above, some of the othe best watches for gifting are Corum, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWCPanerai, Cartier, Chopard, Omega, and Zenith, to name a few. 

Luxury Watches Seiko Luminox Rado Lizzo red carpet
Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
Men's Fashion Luxury Watches Technology Motors Men's Grooming

