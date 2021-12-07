Top 14: Affordable luxury watchmakers in India to consider for your first buy

Even for a young discerning person, starting a watch collection could be tedious. It could leave their mind grappling with questions ranging from which ones to invest in and how much to spend to what kind of collection to begin and where to purchase them from.
However, starting a watch collection is an intimate affair that depends on a person’s tastes and preferences. Although everyone wants to invest in a smart, stylish and seemingly luxurious watch with some splurging on a Rolex or a Patek, others could have a more conservative budget in mind.
Luckily, watchmakers have noticed this too and have ventured into a new-age genre of ‘Affordable Luxury’ to extend their services to a younger clientele. If you’re looking for guidance on which brands to invest in for your first buy, we’ve listed the top 14 affordable luxury watch brands in India you should consider.
Table of Contents
- Luminox
- GC Watches
- Rado
- Maurice Lacroix
- Seiko
- Raymond Weil Analogue Watch
- Frederique Constant Analogue Watch
- Armani Exchange Analogue Black Dial Watch
- Tissot T Race Marc Marquez Limited Edition
- Garmin GPS Running Smartwatch
- Fossil Gen 5 Smart Watch
- Hugo Boss Blue Dial Analogue Watch
- Earnshaw Hawke Limited Edition Watch
- Gucci Timeless Watch
Luminox is undoubtedly one of the most unique affordable luxury watch brands in the market today and are hailed for their dedication to the armed forces and the toughness of their timepieces. If you’re looking for a resilient timepiece that boasts accuracy and style, this American watchmaker would be your best bet.
Their most recent collection includes official tactical watches for the US Navy Seals. These timepieces are categorised as luxury sportswear watchmaking and are priced between INR 30,000 to INR 80,000 in India.
Young watch collectors look for two essential features when it comes to watchmaking — precision and style. And it’s the same reason why we think GC Watches are in demand today.
Combining the efficiency of Swiss watchmaking and the elegance of French design, GC Watches boast a unique collector’s appeal. Their European heritage comes with the idea of “empowering people to find their own style and to lead where others follow.” In terms of price, they range between INR 35,000 to INR 60,000.
We haven’t found a single brand that exhibits designs as diverse as this Swiss watchmaker. Their wide range of silhouettes caters to all tastes of watch collectors. Whether you’re looking for something minimal, extensively complicated, sporty, dressy or simply an everyday piece, Rado is one of the most affordable luxury watch brands in India.
They come at a starting price of around INR 30,000 and go all the way up to INR 4.5 lakh.
If you’re willing to spend (read invest) in an actual luxury brand, Maurice Lacroix would be a great pick to start. While they’re similar to some of the greatest luxury watchmakers, their pricing starts at INR 60,000 which falls under the affordable luxury range.
Being a quintessential Swiss watchmaker, they take pride in their technique and attention to detail. When it comes to the look of the watch, their dedicated team uses premium materials such as the unique traditional aesthetic.
Their watches begin at about INR 50,000 but may go all the way up to the price range of other ultra-luxe Swiss watches.
The watchmaker’s Grand Seiko segment excels in creating ultra-luxe timepieces. We picked Seiko for this list for two primary reasons — the precision of Japanese watchmaking and exquisite style statement. The brand is responsible for introducing the world to the mechanical beauty and efficiency of quartz movements.
Being one of the most stylish and affordable luxury watch brands globally, we think Seiko exudes confidence and boldness in their timeless watches. Catering to the minimalist, classy and sporty types, an average Seiko could cost about INR 20,000 or more.
Revamp your fashion with this bracelet-style Raymond Weil analogue watch. Its stainless steel strap has a toned silver body that would fit firmly on your wrist. It is water-resistant till 50m and comes with a two-year warranty.
This watch combines class and a country-style vibe to make a timepiece that could complement your formal as well as a casual ensemble. The brown leather strap is well crafted with a tang, making it easy to wear with your favourite pair of trousers and classy boots.
The Armani Exchange Drexler analogue watch is a fashion statement in itself. It has a sturdy analogue display with bold hands. Along with a double locking fold-over clasp, this watch is water-resistant up to 100m depth and comes with quartz movement. It comes neatly packed with two years of manufacturing warranty.
The Tissot T watch adds a whole new level of style to your look. It comes with chronograph functionality and is water-resistant up to 100m. If you’re looking for a chic yet sporty watch to go with your biker look, this might be the one.
A watch specially designed for gym-goers and athletes, it comes with many features, including tracking, advanced running dynamics, and an online fitness community. The best part of this watch is its battery life of seven days in smartphone mode and up to one day if used in GPS mode.
Check out this cool smartwatch with voice command and minimal touch on the AMOLED digital display. Its features include a built-in Bluetooth speaker and 8 GB internal memory that helps track pulse rate and monitor your sleep. In short, it’s worth every penny!
Bring back the old-world charm with this classic Hugo Boss watch. Secured in a 44mm round case with mineral glass, it has a steel mesh strap with a blue tint. Its unique features include three sundials, two pushers, and a crown to adjust the time.
This limited-edition watch from Earnshaw will give you the feels of subtle sophistication. Its customised automatic movement and the second dial complication sheds light on this superb time-telling saga. Nestled within a 43mm round, grey dial, it is secured with mineral glass.
Belonging to the G Timeless collection by Gucci, this men’s watch is casual yet trendy. Cased in scratch-resistant glass, it bears funky designs on the strap and dial without any dealings or numbers. It offers quartz movement with two-hand functionality.
FAQs
Which is the cheapest luxury watch brand in India?
Following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction on watches from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, India has emerged as one of the most affordable locations for luxury timepieces. Luxury watch brands such as Titan, Rolex, Casio, Omega, and Patek Philippe strike a balance between high-end features and a lower price range.
Where to avail the best offers on watches?
During the festive season, you can get the best offers and massive discounts on all sorts of watches on some major e-commerce websites such as Helios: The Watch Store and Ethos Watch Boutiques, among many others.
How to select watches as per my personality?
Thrill-seekers should choose timepieces that are stylish, durable and reliable. On the other hand, athletes may go for activity trackers over any other type of watch. We suggest bright colours for minimalists, smartwatches for tech enthusiasts, basic timepieces for old-schoolers, and luxury watches for your most flamboyant looks.
What are the best watches to give someone?
Apart from the ones mentioned above, some of the othe best watches for gifting are Corum, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWCPanerai, Cartier, Chopard, Omega, and Zenith, to name a few.