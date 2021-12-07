Top 14: Affordable luxury watchmakers in India to consider for your first buy

Even for a young discerning person, starting a watch collection could be tedious. It could leave their mind grappling with questions ranging from which ones to invest in and how much to spend to what kind of collection to begin and where to purchase them from.

However, starting a watch collection is an intimate affair that depends on a person’s tastes and preferences. Although everyone wants to invest in a smart, stylish and seemingly luxurious watch with some splurging on a Rolex or a Patek, others could have a more conservative budget in mind.

Luckily, watchmakers have noticed this too and have ventured into a new-age genre of ‘Affordable Luxury’ to extend their services to a younger clientele. If you’re looking for guidance on which brands to invest in for your first buy, we’ve listed the top 14 affordable luxury watch brands in India you should consider.

All Images: Courtesy brands & Getty Images

Best luxury watches in India