Get your bling on with these prettiest bejewelled watches for women

Glimmering with stones, crystals and gemstones, bejewelled watches for women make for the perfect accessory for any occasion. Ideal for days and events when you want to play dress up and look your finest best without overdoing it, these timepieces add an unmatched touch of understated opulence to your look.

When done right, accessorising can be a total game changer. It completes a look to the tee and holds all the elements (such as outfit, shoes and makeup) together. Moreover, amongst all accessories, including bags, jewellery, hats, gloves and sunglasses, watches make an attention-grabbing statement unlike any other. Amid a myriad of styles available, bejewelled watches are considered an exceptionally dressy pick for how they can elevate even the most casual and drab outfits remarkably. Combining exquisite jewellery and fine watchmaking, such timepieces epitomise glamour and opulence in the world of watches.

Types of watches for women

Whether you’re a watch enthusiast or a novice, having a fair knowledge of the different types of watches is a must to build your own repertoire of timeless pieces.

Analogue — a traditional clock face watch with two or three hands movement indicating time.

Digital — a watch that shows time in numerals and is often equipped with other features such as a pedometer, GPS, timer and world time.

Chronograph — analogue watches with subdials depicting stopwatch, tachymeter and other functions.

Hybrid — a watch that combines both analogue and digital displays and features indicating time, date and other functions that a digital watch is equipped with.

Smartwatch — a watch that combines the functionality of a smartphone and a watch into a wristwatch that can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth.

Fitness — wristbands that help you in maintaining your well-being by tracking your vitals (SpO2, blood pressure and heart rate), counting the steps and monitoring calories, menstrual cycles and much more.

Sports — designed for athletes and equipped with features, including types of trackers (like GPS, heart rate, pace and workouts) as well as real-time performance insights, depending on the kind of sport you take up. Such watches are often waterproof and dust- and water-resistant.

Bejewelled — a dressy watch embellished with gemstones and crystals for an ornate, luxurious and more feminine appeal.

Bracelet — elegant and sophisticated-looking watch in a bracelet-style strap. They are usually crafted in rose gold, silver, gunmetal or gold tones or a mix of them.

How to choose the best watches for women

Here are a few things to consider when buying a women’s watch.

Watch type and needs

As discussed above, there are many types of watches available for women, and choosing which one you need and the purpose is where you should start. Consider whether you need an analogue piece or a digital one. Are you looking for a dressy watch to amp up your looks or a rather casual one for everyday wear? Do you require a watch that’s equipped with fitness and sports features to enhance your workout sessions, or are you searching for a classy piece to accentuate your formal wear? Your personal taste and style and preferences largely impact the type of watch you should be buying.

Size and comfort

The size of a woman’s wrist accounts for an essential factor when buying a watch. A piece that’s too small or too large can look disproportionate and feel uncomfortable to wear. Hence, always consider a watch’s case size and the strap width and ensure that it provides a snug, comfortable fit on the wrist.

The right movement

Watches are usually powered by two types of movements — quartz, automatic and mechanical. The most common type is quartz, which runs on a battery and is more accurate than mechanical watches that are equipped with a rotor or spring that works according to your wrist movement. Moreover, watches with mechanical movement demand more maintenance, whether they are manual or automatic, as compared to watches with a quartz mechanism.

How to take care of watches?

Here are a few tips to maintain your watch’s condition and how to keep it looking fresh as new for a long time.

Read the care and instruction manual that comes along with the watch and adhere to it.

Gently wipe your watch with a soft, clean cloth, and store it in the watch box after every use.

Keep it away from magnets as it can affect the watch’s timekeeping.

Wear and handle your watch with caution to protect the dial’s mineral glass or the various stones and crystals encrusted in the design.

If your watch is water-resistant only up to 50 metres, it means it’s safe to keep wearing it while washing your hands or in light rain. However, be sure to remove it when going for a swim or taking a shower.

If your watch stops working, take it to a professional and never open it by yourself.

For watches with interchangeable straps, learn how to do it through a professional or an instructional video online, use the right tools and change them carefully.

Check out the best bejewelled watches for women to amp up your glam game