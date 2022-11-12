Best gold watches for men that exude sophistication

Looking for a regular sports watch on the internet and scouting gold watches for men are two totally different things. While a regular watch might not fetch you money in the long run, gold watches for men retain their value and sheen over time. If you maintain it properly, you might even get a better value for your age-old watch.

However, it is indeed important to ensure that the product you are purchasing is from a reliable source, and there are certain factors to consider before finalising your pick too. Here are some of the criteria.

How to choose gold watches for men?

While speaking of gold, one of the key factors to keep in mind is money. If you are not planning to invest a big amount, then buying a pure gold watch is difficult. However, there are some brands that offer gold-toned watches at affordable prices.

And, if you prefer luxury brands, the market is replete with varied options, from Gucci to Vacheron Constantin. These brands create experimental designs and incorporate premium materials to safeguard the structure.

Another key aspect to consider is the feature. Several brands invest a lot in adding modern features to recreate original designs. Take for instance the Nebula 18Karat Solid Gold Watch (Buy it for Rs 3,50,000 from Tata Cliq Luxury). It is one such piece that you can’t take your eyes off of. However, the Michael Kors Gold Tone lexington Watch (Buy it for Rs 15,996 from Tata Cliq Luxury) is a pocket-friendly alternative that you can check out too.

Gold watches come in different makes and hues including yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and solid gold. Whatever style or design you pick, you need to look for the quality of materials used and whether you can style it with a range of outfits or not.

Here are some of the best gold watches for men to add to your collection