Best gold watches for men that exude sophistication

Looking for a regular sports watch on the internet and scouting gold watches for men are two totally different things. While a regular watch might not fetch you money in the long run, gold watches for men retain their value and sheen over time. If you maintain it properly, you might even get a better value for your age-old watch.
However, it is indeed important to ensure that the product you are purchasing is from a reliable source, and there are certain factors to consider before finalising your pick too. Here are some of the criteria.
How to choose gold watches for men?
While speaking of gold, one of the key factors to keep in mind is money. If you are not planning to invest a big amount, then buying a pure gold watch is difficult. However, there are some brands that offer gold-toned watches at affordable prices.
And, if you prefer luxury brands, the market is replete with varied options, from Gucci to Vacheron Constantin. These brands create experimental designs and incorporate premium materials to safeguard the structure.
Another key aspect to consider is the feature. Several brands invest a lot in adding modern features to recreate original designs. Take for instance the Nebula 18Karat Solid Gold Watch (Buy it for Rs 3,50,000 from Tata Cliq Luxury). It is one such piece that you can’t take your eyes off of. However, the Michael Kors Gold Tone lexington Watch (Buy it for Rs 15,996 from Tata Cliq Luxury) is a pocket-friendly alternative that you can check out too.
Gold watches come in different makes and hues including yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and solid gold. Whatever style or design you pick, you need to look for the quality of materials used and whether you can style it with a range of outfits or not.
Here are some of the best gold watches for men to add to your collection
There’s no way you can get away without compliments when your wrist has this classic yellow gold framed watch from Gucci’s newest collection, Grip. This experimental design is something anyone hasn’t witnessed in the world of fashion. With Swiss-made movement and three-rotating disks, this one’s here to steal the hearts of millions and is one of the most stunning men’s gold watches out there.
Behold this aesthetic masterpiece from Titan. Nebula, crafted in solid 18 Karat gold, is one of the most prestigious collection of Titan. This elegant analog watch boasts of a fine craftmanship. India is well renowned for its art, architecture and culture and this is what is brought alive in every Nebula timepiece.
Meet this classic, gentlemanly timepiece created by Cartier. Crafted with 18-karat rose gold, this watch leverages Swiss-made calibre to offer 40-hour-long power reserve. Whether you are on a day-long road trip or busy hustling through life, the Ballon Bleu De Cartier ensures efficiency and reliability.
This men’s analog watch from the Rado DiaStar Original collection by RADO makes one hell of a style statement. Safeguarded by a sapphire glass, its oval dial is encased in a 35 mm case. There’s a plain 3 hand and a crown for time adjustment as well. The strap of this fine craftmanship is made using a stainless steel that gives a good finish.
Here’s an ultra-slim timepiece from Nove’s Trident collection, that can double up as a chic bracelet. With a dial designed with the Tahitian mother of pearl encased in sapphire crystal to prevent scratches, this piece is one that might not give up for years. It comes with Swiss R150 automatic movement and a screw-down crown to help you adjust timings as per your schedule.
Experience sophistication by gracing your wrist with this gold-toned wristwatch from Philipp Plein’s Nobile collection. This is a vivid example of the brand’s penchant for class and splendour. The black dial features uniquely designed hexagonal quarters along with the mini 3D skull bone icon. Crafted with mineral crystal, this watch would not ditch you for life.
Witness some horological extravaganza as you take in the detailing of this iconic gold watch created by FOB Paris. The glistening finish provided by the polished gold-toned case is enough to make it a head turner in the crowd. This French masterpiece comes with an adjustable link bracelet and is made of stainless steel to ensure robustness and a smooth look.
This one of the most iconic watches from Michael Kors. Featuring a 44mm case and a 22mm band width, this timeless piece is best suited to pockets and looks ultra-modish on the wrist. Whether you sport it on a regular day or on an adventurous journey, this gives just the right look. You can very well call it a divers watch too as it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Answer: A crisp response to the question would be yes. Gold watches and gold plated watches are an investment that can never lose their value.
Answer: Try pairing formal suits with a quintessential gold-toned wristwatch. Suits in brighter shades including navy blue, matte black and forest green create a beautiful contrast with gold. However, if you’re wearing something in rose gold or any other lighter shade like a yellow gold watch, you can pair it with a hazy beige or a grey suit.
Answer: Timex has a creative collection of gold-toned watches which are not only functional and stylish but also easy on your pocket.
Answer: Luxury brands including Cartier, Gucci and Vacheron Constantin have the most extravagant watches for you to pick from.
Answer: Farfetch, Zalora and Mr Porter are some online platforms that you can check out for best gold watches.