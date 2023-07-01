7 best watch brands to buy the most exceptional timepieces for ladies

Women’s watches are timeless, statement-making fashion accessories. Aside from serving their obvious purpose of telling time, they reflect your taste and lifestyle as well. So, bookmark this list of India’s best watch brands to find pieces that make elegant gifts for yourself or the special ladies in your life.

From mid-range to luxury brands, our list contains a wide variety of choices for women. Be it retro designs or bespoke bejewelled watches, the expansive collections from these labels are ready to help you dress for every occasion.

Ladies, here are the best brands in India to add to your watch collection

Titan

Classic, elegant and trusted, Titan watches are the perfect accessories for women. You can select a piece that complements your particular style. This timeless brand’s styles are both elegant and versatile — ranging from ladies’ dress watches to wristwatches for special occasions. You can add simplicity and sophistication to your collection with a Titan watch.

Versace

Experience the precision of Versace timepieces by bringing one home. These Swiss-made luxury clockworks are designed with the highest quality standards and have exquisite, detailed elements that make them so popular. Versace women’s watches, above all, are a status symbol that adds glam to your ensembles.

Guess

Usually known for its classy apparel, the brand has also made its mark in the world of watches with its head-turning pieces. Capturing the imagination of the fashion-conscious crowd, Guess watches are stylish, contemporary and blend well with smart casuals. Crafted with Japanese quartz, their movements are precise and reliable.

The brand also has high-end and limited-edition watches, that can raise your style quotient.

Daniel Wellington

If you’re looking for watches that are feminine yet fun, Daniel Wellington has a plethora of options to choose from. Known for their minimal design and aesthetic details, DW watches for women would make a thoughtful gift as well as a great addition to your personal watch collection. The interchangeable straps of the watches make them both unique and functional.

Fossil

What makes a Fossil ladies watch an obvious addition to this list is its iconic analogue display. The modern designs with classic elements like leather and SS straps and bold dials make them a versatile choice. Featuring Japanese quartz movements, Fossil watches are also water-resistant and hypoallergenic.

Fastrack

The brand’s signature hip and happening style reflects in its collection of trendy watches for women. Fastrack’s collection of analogue watches comes with fashionable details like eye-catching colours and distinctively simple features. If you want to go beyond simply time-telling and invest in a smartwatch, the brand has some fashion-forward and functional options as well.

Casio

If you want a watch that looks excellent and lasts a long time, choose Casio. These watches are known to be passed on from generation to generation due to their durability. Synonymous with class, stainless steel straps are a signature characteristic of some iconic Casio watches for women.

However, if you’re not looking for a retro look, opt for their modern pieces with leather straps and digital watches specially designed for women.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image Courtesy: Guess/ Myntra; Featured Image Courtesy: Versace/ Tata Cliq Luxury)