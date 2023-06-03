Father’s Day gift ideas: Top 7 watches to thank your dad for his time

It is no secret that choosing a thoughtful gift for your dad is a difficult task. However, with Father’s Day almost upon us, time is of the essence. So why not take inspiration from our list of fantastic timepieces and get your father a watch he will cherish forever?
Even though every day is a good day to show your dad some love, getting him a present on Father’s Day, celebrated worldwide on the third Sunday in June, will likely bring a smile to his face. While you might have a lot of options you can choose from, be it a fine shirt or a leather wallet, you cannot go wrong with an elegant watch.
But don’t get overwhelmed by the sea of options available in the market. Our guide is here to simplify things for you.
How to choose watches for Father’s Day gifts
Now, before you browse through all the available options, knowing your father’s preferences can help you choose the ideal watch. Find out the brand he prefers or, if you are unsure, pick a high-end option that will make him both happy and proud.
You can also decide based on the attire your father usually wears. For instance, a diamond-studded watch would go with suits, and a leather-strap watch can match his casual attire.
Here are 7 of the best watches you can gift your father
Add the prestigious Italian label to your dad’s watch collection with this timepiece from Armani Exchange. Luxurious yet attainable, this watch is perfect for those who have just started investing in high-end pieces.
As for the specifications, the display of the analogue watch has three distinct date, day and hour dials. With its contemporary black and blue stainless-steel dial and the sophistication of brown leather straps, it makes for the perfect smart casual accessory.
Image: Courtesy Armani Exchange/Myntra
If your father is a watch enthusiast, this Tissot timepiece’s excellent Swiss craftsmanship will be a wonderful addition to his collection. The satin-finished steel watch features the T-classic case from 1978 and a panda dial with Valjoux A05.H31 calibre, which offers a classic 3, 6 and 9 chronograph configuration.
The 1970s sports watch design will allow your father to look sharp in both semi-formal attire and business suits.
Image: Courtesy Tissot/Tata Cliq Luxury
A Swiss luxury brand popularised by Hrithik Roshan in India, a Rado watch can be a fine surprise for your father. Manufactured with the brand’s signature mineral crystal, the watch has a scratch-resistant shine. With automatic movements enabled by its quartz, the Centrix also has water resistance up to 30 metres. This makes it ideal for dads to wear this watch anywhere.
With a stainless steel body and sapphire crystal glass details, this piece will perfectly complement your father’s everyday formal and even traditional outfits.
Image: Courtesy Rado/ Tata Cliq Luxury
No list of luxury watches is ever complete without the iconic brand, Casio. An analogue display, quartz hand movements and a chronograph configuration are some of the salient features of this Edifice Casio watch. With a water resistance of up to 100 metres, it is perfect for men, who like their watches to last for years to come.
Thanks to its shiny stainless steel body and bracelet-style straps, this watch will go well with your father’s semi-ethnic and typical office looks.
Image: Courtesy Casio/Myntra
The sheer comfort of genuine leather straps, the ease of reading time with its Roman numeral markings and an added chronograph function make this Fossil watch a safe gift for dads who like their style sombre and sophisticated. Belonging to the Neutra collection, this watch comes with water resistance up to 50 metres.
The stainless steel body, satin blue dial and single-prong strap buckle closure are some of the features that give it a polished look, making it perfect to wear for any special occasion.
Image: Courtesy Fossil/ Tata Cliq
If you’re looking for the perfect combination of a dress watch that your father can also wear every day, your search ends here. The Titan Regalia watch is an analogue piece that works on mechanical movements but with a sleek, modern design. The rose gold details around the dial and on the titanium straps give it a regal look.
From everyday formal wear to casual vacation attire, the watch is perfect for all occasions. Additionally, it is water-resistant to up to 50 metres.
Image: Courtesy Titan/ Myntra
The smart and sporty look of this Fastrack watch will surely stand out in your father’s watch collection. Crafted in stainless steel, this black bracelet-style analogue watch features quartz movements and is water-resistant to up to 50m.
The minimal design and impactful craftsmanship will complement your father’s smart casuals and holiday looks.
Image: Courtesy Fastrack/Myntra
Answer: Titan, Fossil, Casio, Fastrack, Tissot, Rado and Armani Exchange are some of the popular watch brands you can consider while buying a present for Father’s Day.
Answer: Analogue or chronograph watches are two of the best types of watches that make for a good Father’s Day gift. These have an old-world charm and are easy to read, making them ideal for your father.
Answer: Even though some watches have adjustable straps or buckles, it’s best to ensure the right size before you buy the watch. You can measure your dad’s wrist with a tape. But if you want to surprise your father with the watch, you can make note of the length of the straps or bracelets of your father’s old watches to find the right size.
Answer: If you are looking to gift your father a luxury watch, Tissot PRX Classic Automatic Chronograph Watch and Rado Centrix R30927153 are some of the best options.