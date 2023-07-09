Wear elegance on your wrist with the best rose gold watches for women

Warm, pink and soft — rose gold watches for women reign supreme in the world of modern and chic accessories. These timepieces are indispensable when putting together a coordinated look. Bejewelled, minimal or rustic, they can add luxurious glam to your look in a tick.

Subtler than flashy gold but exuding the right amount of charm and elegance, the soft tones of rose gold watches are a perfect pick if you like quiet luxury looks. However, with myriad styles available for the dial and chain and straps, zeroing in on the right one that suits your persona can be a daunting task. Our list of the best rose gold timepieces for women can help you out no matter what your budget.

How to choose the best rose gold watches

When choosing a watch for yourself, the easiest way is to opt for something that complements your personality and work culture. For instance, if you are someone who loves to flaunt ethnic costumes often, a bejewelled watch will suit you best. But if Western outfits are the norm in your workplace, invest in a minimal piece.

Choosing a dial with neutral colour will make the piece a perfect accessory for most dresses.

How to style

Rose gold timepieces go well with almost all outfits. Minimal ones go well with dark colour suits and work wear. Smartwatches in rose-gold tones and those with rustic finish go well with Western outfits.

Additionally, you can pair a similar hued or silver-toned bracelet for a classy look. Keeping in tune with the minimal look, avoid chunky earrings and neckpieces. Stackable rings and layered chains go well with these pieces and Western outfits.