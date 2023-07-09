Wear elegance on your wrist with the best rose gold watches for women

Warm, pink and soft — rose gold watches for women reign supreme in the world of modern and chic accessories. These timepieces are indispensable when putting together a coordinated look. Bejewelled, minimal or rustic, they can add luxurious glam to your look in a tick.
Subtler than flashy gold but exuding the right amount of charm and elegance, the soft tones of rose gold watches are a perfect pick if you like quiet luxury looks. However, with myriad styles available for the dial and chain and straps, zeroing in on the right one that suits your persona can be a daunting task. Our list of the best rose gold timepieces for women can help you out no matter what your budget.
How to choose the best rose gold watches
When choosing a watch for yourself, the easiest way is to opt for something that complements your personality and work culture. For instance, if you are someone who loves to flaunt ethnic costumes often, a bejewelled watch will suit you best. But if Western outfits are the norm in your workplace, invest in a minimal piece.
Choosing a dial with neutral colour will make the piece a perfect accessory for most dresses.
How to style
Rose gold timepieces go well with almost all outfits. Minimal ones go well with dark colour suits and work wear. Smartwatches in rose-gold tones and those with rustic finish go well with Western outfits.
Additionally, you can pair a similar hued or silver-toned bracelet for a classy look. Keeping in tune with the minimal look, avoid chunky earrings and neckpieces. Stackable rings and layered chains go well with these pieces and Western outfits.
Best rose gold watches for women
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Casio Vintage Series Digital Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch
- Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch
- Casio G-Shock for Women Analog-Digital Rose Gold Dial Watch
- Fastrack Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch
- TIMEX Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch
- Sonata Play Collection Analog Watch
- Michael Kors Jaryn Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch
- Tommy Hilfiger Women Rose Gold-Toned Dial Watch
- Fossil Jacqueline Analog Rose Gold Dial Watch
- Armani Exchange Analog Multi-Colour Dial Women's Watch
Crafted for those in love with all things vintage, this Casio watch is a keeper. The digital time display with a calendar adds a contemporary charm to the classic dial.
The dial and the metal strap in rose gold-tone make this watch a timeless choice. Furthermore, this model’s tough built-on partial ion-plated stainless steel band and water resistance of up to 50 metres make it perfect for daily wear. It also comes with a two-year warranty.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This one from Titan Raga is a love child of classy and traditional elements. The stylish strap has subtle elements in a white and gold tone, that adds a modern touch to the watch.
The round dial comes in a rose gold colour. Water resistant up to 30 meters and powered by quartz movement, this watch also has a two-year warranty. It has a brass case and features a bezel-less design and a jewellery-style clasp.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The Casio G-Shock Analog-Digital rose gold dial watch is a durable option that you can count on if you are a lover of large dial watches. With an analogue-digital display and buckle clasp closure, it offers water resistance up to 200 meters.
A resin strap in rose gold colour and a round case shape lend a modern look to the watch. The brand offers a two-year manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
With soft feminine elements — a metallic floral pattern on the dial, unique hour markers and a leather strap — this watch acts as a subtle accessory that can uplift your look. It can be paired with almost all outfits for a variety of occasions.
The quartz-powered timepiece has a dainty band width of 19.8 mm and a case thickness of 8.35 mm, making it a lightweight choice.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Looking for a work accessory that is understated yet stylish? With a unique rectangular dial and stainless-steel mesh style strap, this analogue watch is an effortless choice. With a brass case and water resistance of up to 30 meters, it makes for a low-maintenance daily wear piece.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Minimal, sleek and elegant — this classic analogue model with a chain strap is never going out of style. Designed for daily wear, this 16-mm wide strap makes it perfect for slender wrists. From professional occasions to campus wear, you can slip this on for any formal as well as casual events. It comes with a one-year warranty.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This bejewelled watch from Michael Kors is luxury redefined. Adorned with white stones in pave setting, this timepiece doubles up as a half-bangle. Additionally, it features a rose-gold sunray dial, rose-gold hands and a round silhouette. Running on a quartz three-hand movement, the accessory is water-resistant up to 50 metres and can be styled with ethnic outfits.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Designed to take your glamour quotient up by a notch, this rose gold-toned bracelet-style watch from Tommy Hilfiger features a stainless steel strap with a fold–over closure. With an analogue–style display, this watch comes in a signature-style Tommy Hilfiger case. Besides being water resistant up to 30 meters, it also comes with a two-year warranty.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
A very popular bejewelled model from Fossil, this is a must in every woman’s watch collection. It features a stainless-steel strap and a stainless-steel bezel. The watch is powered by a quartz crystal that oscillates upon being charged up. It also comes with a two–year international warranty and offers water resistance up to 50 meters. Pair it with any ethnic outfit and you will not fail to create a statement.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
10 /10
This distinct watch from Armani exchange exudes sheer class. It has a sleek mesh chain with buckle closure. The rose gold-plated case has a unique Mother of Pearl dial. The three rose gold needles confirm to the minimal style that stresses on functionality. It comes with a two-year international warranty and offers a water resistance up to 50 meters.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Faizi Ali/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Rose gold watches made of real gold are available from reputed brands. You can also find plenty of stainless-steel watches plated in rose-gold or rose gold finish.
Answer: Yes, you can wear rose gold watches daily if the model is rugged enough. Make sure to clean it with a soft piece of cotton after use.
Answer: Rose gold is hugely popular shade that is often seen in jewellery, watches and other accessories. So, the trend is here to stay.
Answer: Yes, there are plenty of rose gold watches for men available in the market.
Answer: You can pair rose gold watches with other jewellery. Minimal and classy pieces work well with the tone.
Answer: Rose gold watches from superior brands do not fade colour. It is always better top invest in watches from brands that offer warranty.
Answer: You can find a lot of vintage style watches in rose gold tone. The Casio vintage series digital rose gold dial women's watch is one such timepiece.