Best smartwatches for men that promise style as well as performance

It won’t be incorrect to say that the world around us changed immensely when first, our phones went smart and later, when our watches followed suit. Working as an all-in-one ally, a saviour and a guide, a smartwatch is more than just a time-telling gadget. It is a necessity that one cannot do without. And, as much of a timeless staple a watch is in any man’s wardrobe, a smartwatch is an equal classic ensuring both style and efficiency.
Upgrading lives and wardrobes alike, smartwatches for men are a modern-day essential totally worth the splurge. From managing your daily routines, schedules and reminders to keeping your health and fitness in check, there’s nothing a smartwatch doesn’t do. Be it monitoring your sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen levels, helping you meditate, enhancing your workout sessions or ensuring you have some fun time with music, games and other entertainment apps, its features are plenty.
A smartwatch runs on its own software and operating system, has storage, lets you make and receive calls, texts and emails easily on-the-go. In fact, it’s like wearing a smartphone on your wrist and carrying it around in the most feasible and fuss-free way. And, not to forget the sartorial looks it serves owing to its stylish design and hues.
How to choose the best smartwatch for men?
Much like any gadget, there’s a lot to consider before buying one which ranges from its price point and its make to its features, accessibility and style. So, here’s all that you need to check before buying yourself a smartwatch.
Compatibility and ecosystem
The primary factor to consider before buying a smartwatch is the ecosystem. For instance, if you’re using an iPhone it is best to buy an Apple watch like the Series 8 as they both work on iOS. Similarly, if you have an android phone, you have numerous smartwatch options to choose from since they are powered by Wear OS which is Google’s own dedicated platform. Basically, you don’t want to buy a smartwatch that won’t sync with your phone. Compatibility is the key for best user experience.
Your needs and usage
Why are you buying a smartwatch? Are you embarking on your fitness journey and want to keep a track of all your vitals? Are you into sports and need accurate insights and top-level fitness tracking? Are you always on-the-go and desire for a fuss-free yet efficient way of communicating and managing your schedules without having to pull out your phone all the time? Or, do you simply wish to wear it as a fashion accessory? Asking yourself these questions would help you in finding one that best suits your requirements.
Display
The display of a smartwatch is as important as that of a smartphone hence, considering its quality and capability is essential. Look for a display that’s strong, is scratch, dust and water resistant, has a good responsive touch system with good contrast and colours. A lot of designs are crafted in an AMOLED display that’s usually superior and of a better quality than others. For instance, the OPPO Smartwatch uses this display and is hence known for its crisp image quality and touch.
Design and build
When it comes to the design and shape, a smartwatch usually comes in three dial shapes — round, square-rectangle or elongated rectangle with rounded edges like the Garmin Vivosmart 5. Pick a shape that looks the most flattering and feels comfortable on your wrist. As far as the make of a smartwatch is concerned, opt for one made using high-quality strap and case materials offering durability and protection from dust and water.
Budget
Deciding on a budget while buying the best smartwatch can be a bit tough because the more you spend the more features and better quality you get. This however, does not mean that budget smartwatches are not up to the mark. They might not have the most advanced technological features but they’re still well equipped with all the basic features that a smartwatch is supposed to have.
And now that you’ve taken notes from this quick guide on choosing a smartwatch for men, let’s get you picking your favourites from our list of some of the best ones.
Here are some of the best smartwatches for men to splurge on
Ensuring your health and fitness goals are always in check, is what the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 lets you do with a breeze. Apart from making almost all your smartphone features accessible on the watch, it also makes it easier to check your health around the clock. It lets you track your sleep by showing your sleep pattern through eight animal sleep symbols. While its Optical Heart Rate Sensor monitors and tracks your heart rate and cardiovascular health, the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor (BIA) monitors everything from skeletal muscle weight to body fat percentage. You can also count your steps, calories and routines.
The water resistant design of the watch uses a Sapphire Crystal Display that’s 1.6 times stronger against scratches while the bands are available in different colours. It also has distinctive watch faces including analogue, digital, vintage and modern, to enhance your watch wearing experience. This smartwatch for men also has a bigger and better battery life, fast charging, a dual-core processor with 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, and is one of the best android watches to choose from.
Image: Courtesy Samsung
With a high-on-style look and optimum functionality making your life easier in so many ways, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is worth adding to your collection. With the Wear OS by Google operating system, this watch is compatible with any phone that has the latest version of Android or iOS. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor 1GB RAM and 24 Hours+ multi-day extended mode battery life, this smartwatch can always have you on-the-go.
It has a 44 millimetre stainless steel case with water resistance for up to 30 metres. While it has many watch faces to personalise the look of your watch, it also has numerous other apps that one usually has on their smartphones. The watch automatically tracks your steps, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 and activity goals.
Image: Courtesy Fossil
A smartwatch that tracks and keeps your health and fitness in check, the Timothy Smart Watch (V4) by Milliot & Co. can be a great option. It measures your blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, and also monitors your sleep and heart rate. It has a real-time calorie monitoring feature and regularly reminds you to move and drink water. The watch also features intelligent real-time motion metre for seven sports modes to enhance your sessions, weather reports, stopwatch and alarm facilities, and also works as a remote shutter to control your phone’s camera and music player.
With 13 language settings, the watch has a 1.65-inch high definition colour touch screen, strap made in rubber and IP67 water-resistance. Its polymer lithium battery has a capacity of 200mAh and lasts for three to five days (normal daily use) and 30 to 40 days (standby time) on a single charge.
Image: Courtesy Milliot & Co.
When shortlisting smart gadgets, the Apple smartwatch simply has to be on the list. Specifically, the Series 8 watch. The large, Always-On Retina display makes reading the screen easier and further enhances the look of watch faces. Designed to be strong, the watch has the most crack-resistant front crystal that’s also IP6X dust-resistant certified and WR50 water resistant. You can stream music and podcasts, and use various apps in this watch like your phone while also staying connected by calling and texting from the watch without your phone.
From measuring your blood oxygen levels and taking an ECG to deep sleep tracking, emergency SOS and The Medications App to help you keep a track of your medicines, this smartwatch helps keep your health in check perfectly. The newest addition to it is the crash detection feature that automatically connects you with emergency services while notifying your emergency contacts whenever it detects a severe crash. It also lets you measure, maximise and customise your workout sessions with its enhanced Workout app.
Image: Courtesy Apple
Huawei Watch Fit 2 is a smart watch always at your beck and call. It’s a communication hub, a fitness assistant and entertainment zone all in one. Supporting bluetooth calling, the watch lets you send quick message replies and answer or reject calls. The HUAWEI Assistant TODAY Screen makes accessing apps and getting things done in hands-free mode super easy especially with its Voice assistant button.
While the watch lets you make the most of your workout with its exclusive fitness animations and voice-guided fitness stretches, it also has features to track and monitor your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, stress levels, movement and water intake.
The smart and sturdy design features a 1.74 inch AMOLED Display framed by ultra narrow bezels for a sleek look. It comes in three unique editions — classic, active and elegant offering different strap styles to help you customise your watch’s look to suit your personal style and comfort aesthetic. On a full charge, the watch powers up to ten days on typical usage and seven days on heavy usage.
Image: Courtesy Huawei
Fashioned in a simple and easy-to-use design, the Vivosmart watch by Garmin is the perfect daily fitness tracker one needs especially, when embarking on their fitness journey. With this watch, your day starts with a good morning greeting along with calendars, reminders and weather forecasts. It constantly monitors your heart rate and sends alerts whenever it goes too high or too low. It checks your body’s energy levels and tracks your blood oxygen levels.
While it also monitors your sleep, this watch includes features like respiration tracking, hydration tracking, mindful breathing and stress tracking and the respective reminders throughout the day as well. It has various built-in sports apps to enhance your workout sessions too.
You can receive smartphone notifications and alerts, send texts and get assisted with emergency SOS features when it is connected to the watch.
Image: Courtesy Garmin
Crafted in a breathable design offering all-day comfort, the OPPO smartwatch powered by the Wear OS by Google is a striking amalgamation of good looks and efficient features. It has a lightweight 1.64 inch AMOLED display that offers crisp image quality and popping colours and is also scratch-resistant. With a 14-day long battery life and flash charging technology, you can use the watch the entire day on a five-minutes charge and for a week on a 20-minutes charge.
Whether it’s tracking your health and sleep or monitoring your fitness routines, this watch lets you do it all in an optimum manner. The watch also has a snoring feature that measures the blood oxygen levels and heart rate variability when the user snores to manage breathing. This helps in early detection of possible breathing problems.
Meeting almost all of the user’s daily exercise needs, the watch supports many exercise categories and over 100 workout modes. For instance, their self-developed jump rope algorithm precisely records the number of times the user has jumped rope. In fact, it accurately records the user’s exercising behaviour to monitor their heart rate and calorie consumption during workout sessions.
Image: Courtesy OPPO
A health and fitness smartwatch for men equipped with all the essentials, the Fitbit Versa 2 has a battery life of over six days. While the personalised insights and a Daily Readiness Score keeps you inspired and motivated, the exclusive challenges and games keep the fun going. While you can also track your sleep routines, various sessions from the Calm meditation app ensures elevated and better sleeping habits.
The watch also tracks your all-day calorie burn and real-time heart rate zones along with your SpO2 levels. It also allows you to stay in touch with other aspects of a smartphone such as calls and texts notifications, streaming music via the Spotify app, downloading Pandora stations and adding Deezer playlists. You can download all your essential apps, personalise the watch face and even manage your stress levels with sheer ease.
Image: Courtesy Fitbit
A sporty men’s smartwatch by Emporio Armani, this watch is perfect for your everyday casual look. Powered with Wear OS 4.4+ by Google, this is compatible with iPhones and Android phones alike. With a 44 millimetre dial in an aluminium case fitted with a silicon strap, this design promises a stunning look upgrade to your casual and workout attires.
With water resistance up to 30 metres, this dynamic piece offers features like activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and time and function-based displays for easy access. You can also download various third-party apps from Google Play Store on this watch.
Image: Courtesy Emporio Armani
Hero Image Courtesy: Gian Prosdocimo/Unsplash; Featured Image Courtesy: Lloyd Dirks/Unsplash
This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, men’s smartwatches are still in trend and they will always be popular.
Answer: You can wear your smartwatch with all kinds of apparel and looks. While some people prefer to style their smartwatch only with casual outfits and gym wear, you can style it with your formal wear and even traditional wear.
Answer: Priced at approximately Rs 1,51,15,064.74 the TAG Heuer Connected Modular Full Diamond Watch — created using diamonds in collaboration with Intel — is the most expensive smartwatch. It is followed by the Brikk Lux Watch Omni ranging from Rs 92,36,075.81 to Rs 96,62,686.84 approximately that’s fashioned in 18 carat yellow gold and diamonds.
Answer: If you’re planning to buy smartwatches online, you can head over to e-commerce websites including Amazon, Shopee, Lazada and Zalora as their repertoire of pieces from different brands is extensive. You can also check out the official brand websites of the watches that you have in your wishlist.