Wear the world on your wrists with these smartwatches under INR 5,000

‘Tis the world of smart gadgets, and we’re just living in it. From our home appliances to everyday tech, we are essentially surrounded by devices that do it all for us and make our life easier, especially phones and watches. Sure, smartphones make up a huge part of our life, but smartwatches, too, aren’t far behind. They are as purposeful as phones, and no, you don’t need to spend a bomb to get one. You can easily spoil yourself with one of the best smartwatches under INR 5000 also.

Smartwatches integrate performance, style and utility just like a phone does. It lets you manage your daily routines more efficiently and keep your health and fitness in check with accuracy while ensuring your on-the-go entertainment needs are met with games and music. Not to forget that smartwatch also adds to your style quotient with its stunning looks.

Types of smartwatches

Although technological advancements are constantly blurring the lines between the difference in smartwatches by including most of the functions in all models, the following are the basic types:

General — your usual smartwatch that can be connected to your phone and used for various day-to-day purposes, such as checking out notifications, listening to music and making/receiving calls.

Hybrid — a traditional analogue watch with smart functions sans the typical screen (or display). Their battery life is also relatively longer than a general smartwatch.

Sports and fitness — a smartwatch that’s specifically designed to keep sports, fitness and adventure in mind. It has advanced modes and trackers that monitor your workout sessions and vitals and gives insights into performance.

Factors to consider while buying smartwatches

Much like a smartphone, buying a watch too requires careful consideration of various factors. If you’re looking to buy the best smartwatch under INR 5000, here’s a small checklist that you can follow.

Compatibility

One of the most essential aspects to consider while buying a smartwatch is its compatibility with a smartphone. While some smartwatches can connect to both Android and iOS, and you can choose from a slew of options if you are an Android user, it is better to buy an Apple watch if you use an iPhone.

Display

The display of a smartwatch is a major contributor to the entire user experience. Hence, always opt for a watch that features a clear screen, preferably an AMOLED display as its quality is superior to others. Ensure that the screen size is optimal for easy viewing and working and has a good, responsive touch. For instance, the OnePlus Nord Watch (Buy it for INR 4,999 on Amazon) features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a really fast touch and refresh rate.

Durability and reliability

A strong build and a durable design must be considered too, especially if you’re buying a smartwatch for sports-tracking and adventure purposes. Ensure that the straps are comfortable, the display casing is sturdy, and the watch is water and dust-resistant. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha (Buy it for INR 3,999 on Amazon) is IP68 water and dust-resistant, which makes this watch ideal for all sorts of sports activities.

Needs and requirements

While smartwatches today are equipped with almost all the functions (from health and fitness features to connectivity), it is nevertheless still ideal to consider why you need one. If you want it to be your wellness guide, buying one that has reminders and trackers monitoring your vitals will be a good choice. Similarly, if you need the ease of managing your busy daily work routine, a watch that’s compatible with your phone would be rather suitable. If you desire deeper insights into your sports and adventure pursuits, opt for a smartwatch that has multiple sports modes.

Style aesthetics

If you want your smartwatch to also double up as a stylish accessory, you should consider buying a model that comes with interchangeable straps (metal, silicone or both). This will allow you to style it in versatile ways and pull off a different look every now and then.

Charging and battery life

Before zeroing in on a smartwatch, do look at its battery life and charging time too. If your usage is excessive, it is ideal to buy a piece that lasts long on a single charge for a fuss-free user experience.

Best smartwatches to buy in India under INR 5000