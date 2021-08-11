From sundowners and soirees to beach vacations and tropical escapes, here’s our guide to wearing and pairing the most colourful luxury watches of the summer.

If you’re thinking about purchasing a watch for the summer, we can help you with that. Shopping can be a much-needed therapy, and if you’re browsing for what’s ideal for your style – you’ve come to the right place. Keep in mind that the lockdown will eventually be lifted, and your travelling plans will be back on the agenda. Thus, it’s never too early to browse for what your heart desires. Check out our guide below for glamorous and chic timepieces destined for vacations or fancy soirees in the city.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Small Seconds

Made for explorers and urbanites, it’s all about versatility when we think of Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra. The 38mm timepiece in stainless steel, powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8802, includes a new small second subdial at 6 o’clock. What makes this perfect for everyday wear are the lush new dials in dark- and light green, and white mother-of-pearl detailing. Perfect with your breezy sundresses and linen separates.

Where to wear them: Dinners by the beach and brunch dates with the girls.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer

Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Summer easily transports us to a summer romance. The 42mm case, made of anodised satin-finished and polished aluminium, is perfect for those who adore a pop of colour. Designed to suit every wrist, the timepiece is lightweight, with the movement at 6.75mm thick and the case at 14.5mm thick. Take this out to the beach and watch the hands shimmer in turquoise much like the waters.

Where to wear them: Happy hour by the beach on an island getaway.

Gucci G-Timeless

The G-Timeless line is created for city girls, be it for work, holidays or dinners. We love the pastel pink lacquered dial complemented by the elegant stainless steel bracelet. Plus, the diamonds encircling the bezel inject subtle glam into your outfits. If you take a closer look, the Maison’s iconic bee appears on the dial as a playful accent.

Where to wear them: Day-to-night affairs in the city.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Double Balance Wheel

The classic Royal Oak timepiece is reinterpreted using a spectrum of colours and prepared to be mesmerised by the rainbow bezel upon a frosted gold case. Both 37mm and 41mm models are equipped with a self-winding calibre 3132, screw-locked crown, 18k yellow gold case, and 50m water resistance. The dainty baguette-cut, multi-coloured gemstones are bound to lift you up on your gloomiest days.

Where to wear them: Evening soirees and candle-lit dinners.

Richard Mille

It’s time to introduce colour into your collection, and what better way to express that notion than flaunting this Richard Mille RM 07-01 piece this season. The latest Coloured Ceramics collection consists of three colourful shades in pastel blue, pink and lavender, upon signature geometric ceramic elements. What makes this release so unique are the radiant multi-material guilloché (a decorative and very traditional craft that originated in the 16th century) dials. Plus, the multi-colour straps make a nice touch for those into colour-blocking collectables.

Where to wear them: Lunch dates and birthday celebrations.

All images: Courtesy brands

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL