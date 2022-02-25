Breitling, Triumph debut a matching Top Time chronograph and Speed Twin capsule

Breitling and Triumph team up over a super special-edition chronograph and a matching Speed Twin, embracing the 1960s café-racer culture.

If there’re two brands in the market today that distinctly embrace heritage, vintage motoring, and mechanical poetry, it’s Triumph and Breitling. The 1960s was a heyday for café-racers. Cruising down intercity routes, free and fast as wild country horses, and feeling the wind, was truly a distinct emotion. During this time, the Triumph Speed Twin garnered mass appeal for being the preferred two-wheeled companion down these country-side routes, Breitling strived to encapsulate that spirit of motoring and speed-driven sportiness with their timepieces. Celebrating this emotion of vintage motoring today, Triumph and Breitling over special edition capsules comprising of a Top Time Triumph chronograph and a Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition.

Breitling and Triumph debut special edition Top Time and Speed Twin

Let’s start with the Breitling Top Time Triumph Chronograph. We see logos of both brands sit at 12 and 6 o’clock. It also boasts a distinctive brushed finish in the bow-tie motif nicknamed “the Zorro dial”. The oversized mushroom buttons allow for quick control of the COSC-certified chronograph with standard stop-start and reset functions. The Breitling Calibre 23 boasts a power reserve of 48 hours. We also see a tachymeter scale on deck which allows for clear legibility of speed readings.

“Triumph’s heritage and modern-retro aesthetic are just two of the many things we have in common,” stated Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “Their blending of tradition with technology is completely in sync with what we do.”

While all this is cool, the coolest feature is actually on the caseback – There’s a design sketch of Triumph’s parallel-twin engine, a cool feat for both, watch and motoring collectors. Finally, the shimmering almost Tiffany-blue-like dial, which is an ode to the 1951 blue Triumph Thunderbird 6T and from a 1970’s Breitling Top Time watch. All of this is strapped on by a racing-inspired perforated calfskin strap that boasts the same stitching as the leather seat of the motorcycle.

To complement this, the Triumph Speed Twin Breitling edition also boasts the same elegant blue hue. Keeping up with this racing spirit, the bike gets some performance upgrades too. It’s said to have a slightly toned up and fully-adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension. We see lots of 2022 Speed Twin feats here too. Triumph will be making 270 of these Speed Twin Breitling editions.

