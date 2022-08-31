facebook
Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days: Same Octo, new mission
31 Aug 2022 09:30 PM

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days: Same Octo, new mission

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman

#GenevaWatchDays 2022: Bulgari debuts the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days moving past record-thinness and striving for new horological goals.

Nearly a decade ago, Bulgari set out on a mission to push the limits of micro-engineering and embrace the mechanical mastery behind the art and craft. While so, their Octo Finissimo became a paean for horological ultra-slimness and precision-perfect craftsmanship, smashing record after record in supreme style. This year, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, they’re embracing a new mission and one of extending a timepiece’s life. Also, they’ve gone for gold. Much like the new Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic and the Octo Finissimo Automatic, the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days gets a gold makeover too. Here’s all about it.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo 8 Days

Bulgari Octo Finissimo 8 Days

‘Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days’ by Bvlgari, I think is quite self-explanatory in terms of what the piece is aiming for. It’s definitely refreshing to see the Italian artisan shift focus from ultra-slimness to timepiece lifeline and what better time than a 10th anniversary to proclaim this?

Cased out of 40-mm satin-polished rose gold, it measures 5.95mm thick. We also see a matching rose gold crown and a few splashes of black ceramic. The dial, as the name suggests, is absolutely skeletal, putting its mechanical elegance on display. This open-worked aesthetic is complemented by a few retro accents. First, a speedometer-like gauge between seven and eight o’clock and second, the font for ‘eight days’. As if it’s borrowed from a Shelby nameplate from the 1960s.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo 8 Days

Inside, resides a hand-wound Caliber BVL 199 SK that displays hours, minutes, seconds, and power reserve. Oh in terms of power reserve, it’s 192 hours. This means you could plan a four-day vacation to South-East Asia, spend a weekend in Vegas and it’ll still have some juice left. All of this is strapped on with brown leather.

In case you’d like to see the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 8 Days on your wrist, it should cost you $37,300.

All Images: Courtesy Bulgari

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
