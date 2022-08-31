Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days: Same Octo, new mission

#GenevaWatchDays 2022: Bulgari debuts the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days moving past record-thinness and striving for new horological goals.

Nearly a decade ago, Bulgari set out on a mission to push the limits of micro-engineering and embrace the mechanical mastery behind the art and craft. While so, their Octo Finissimo became a paean for horological ultra-slimness and precision-perfect craftsmanship, smashing record after record in supreme style. This year, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, they’re embracing a new mission and one of extending a timepiece’s life. Also, they’ve gone for gold. Much like the new Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic and the Octo Finissimo Automatic, the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days gets a gold makeover too. Here’s all about it.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo 8 Days

‘Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days’ by Bvlgari, I think is quite self-explanatory in terms of what the piece is aiming for. It’s definitely refreshing to see the Italian artisan shift focus from ultra-slimness to timepiece lifeline and what better time than a 10th anniversary to proclaim this?

Cased out of 40-mm satin-polished rose gold, it measures 5.95mm thick. We also see a matching rose gold crown and a few splashes of black ceramic. The dial, as the name suggests, is absolutely skeletal, putting its mechanical elegance on display. This open-worked aesthetic is complemented by a few retro accents. First, a speedometer-like gauge between seven and eight o’clock and second, the font for ‘eight days’. As if it’s borrowed from a Shelby nameplate from the 1960s.

Inside, resides a hand-wound Caliber BVL 199 SK that displays hours, minutes, seconds, and power reserve. Oh in terms of power reserve, it’s 192 hours. This means you could plan a four-day vacation to South-East Asia, spend a weekend in Vegas and it’ll still have some juice left. All of this is strapped on with brown leather.

In case you’d like to see the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 8 Days on your wrist, it should cost you $37,300.

All Images: Courtesy Bulgari

Tune in to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more watch updates.