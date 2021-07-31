Whether you’re a throttle-freak or a sucker for luxury motoring, here’s a quick list of the best watches for car lovers.

One of watchmaking’s most beloved collaborations are the rare matches between watchmakers and automobile manufacturers. Like wine and cheese, these associations are built on mutual values and objectives. It’s a trend that sees its origin in Formula1 – the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph from 1969 is one of the most iconic collaborations in this league (it was also one of Steve McQueen’s favourite timepieces). Here are our five favorite timepieces from recent times built to excite car lovers.

The ‘Prancing horse’ of Italy and Swiss watchmaking connoisseurs united for the second time to celebrate yet another stunning piece. The Big Bang Ferrari Scuderia Corsa stays true to Ferrari’s racing genes while expressing Hublot’s classic style of watchmaking. The timepiece commemorates Ferrari’s “championship centennial,” 100 victories to Ferrari’s name over the decades. Limited to just 25 pieces, it employs authentic carbon fibre from Ferrari Scuderia Corsa’s 488 GT3 racing machine in its 45-mm case. The timepiece is partially skeletal and embraces Ferrari’s trademark yellow colourway as its date window, coupled with a chronograph. The automatic timepiece comes with a 72-hour power reserve.

Price: Upon request.

Fifteen years after they first collaborated, Bentley and Breitling tie-up once again to celebrate Bentley’s centenary this year, with a stunning chronograph representing the deep influence they have on each other’s work. The timepiece boasts a strikingly unique Racing Green and platinum colourway, and features either a premium alligator leather or gun-metal straps.

On the outer side of the case, opposite its crown, Bentley’s textual logo has been engraved and plated. Featuring Breitling’s in-house Manufacture Caliber 01, the automatic timepiece has a 70-hour power reserve. On its dial, the two independent chronograph sub-dials indicate minutes and seconds. The dial also features a date window at 6 o’clock

Price: US$6,800

Zenith and Range Rover first came together two years ago, when they launched the Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar. Their second collaboration pays homage to Range Rover’s 2019 Evoque, a luxury SUV (the timepiece is also the second addition to Zenith’s Defy Classic Collection). The dial face is skeletal and crafted to evoke the five-point star rim-frame of the SUV. The elegant wheelbase design is an instant visual cue. The intricately designed black leather straps are reminiscent of a tyre imprint, and the timepiece is powered by a 48-hour reserved Elite Calibre 670. The timepiece is a limited edition of 200.

Price: US$7,500.

Inspired by world’s fourth-most fastest car, the Bugatti Chiron, in 2017 Parmigiani Fleurier crafted a timepiece to mimic the Chiron’s turbocharged W16 engine. This watch permits you to say that you’re wearing a Bugatti engine on your wrist crafted. Like its predecessor, the Type 370, the Type 390 comes with a tubular section for the movement but displays time in a more traditional way. This means that the cylindrical movement can be easily removed. With an 80-hour power reserve, the watch is manually wound, featuring a coaxial movement. A single-axis tourbillon resides at 12 o’clock, while a dual-axis is elegantly fitted on the outer case on the opposite end of the crown. The skeletal dial stays true to traditional watchmaking, even though the rest of time timepiece is quite the contrary.

Price: US $300,000.

Probably the most obvious collaboration between a car brand and a watchmaker comes with the Porsche for Porsche Design initiative in which the Porsche automobile company collaborated with the Porsche Design studio. A classic black and gold dial and strap comes with a guilloche and a dual sub-dial chronograph. The timepiece comes with a Caliber 01.200 which is Porsche Design’s first in-house movement. Dubbed as the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, the capsule is limited to 500 builds for exclusive retail. However, if you’re buying a 911 turbo, this comes as a gift from Porsche. Launched in July 2017.

Priced at US$ 12,000.

All Images: Courtesy Brands