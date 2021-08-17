Same as his fights, the Irishman’s watch collection packs a multimillion-dollar punch. Here’s a look at Conor McGregor’s watch collection.

It’s safe to say that Conor McGregor, aka the face of the fight game, has the most expensive wrist in the business, and it’s not only because of his Octagon anticks, but also the haute horology he struts. If we minus the occasional gym combat and yacht party clips, The Notorious MMA’s Instagram comes down to being a photo gallery of his extravagant watch collection. It’s almost impossible to miss it, having a multi-million dollar watch is almost a part of Conor’s dress sense at this point. It doesn’t matter if he’s wearing swim shorts at home or a $20,000 dollar suit — there’s always a timekeeping stunner in-frame.

Let’s take a look at some of the most exquisite timepieces that are part of the Conor McGregor watch collection.

Patek Philippe Calatrava 5180/1R-001

What you’re looking at is perhaps the first skeletonised dial crafted by Patek Philippe, and it’s a certified stunner. The Calatrava 5180/1R-001 comes cased in Rose Gold with an ultra-thin movement that features elegant hand engraving. Whether you’re wearing this to a press conference, red carpet or well, a family dinner, it never fails to capture one’s attention. It retails for about $103,000 on a good day.

Rolex Day-Date

I’ve heard a lot of talk about this timepiece being inspired by legendary rapper Tupac. This vintage-look Rolex Day-Date is ridiculously rare. Cased in yellow gold with a green ombré dial and diamond hour markers, the bezel flexes 52 brilliant-cut diamonds that can be seen on the indexes as well of this presidential bracelet. Price? Just North of a 100 grand, no biggie.

Jacob & Co. Astronomia ‘Baguette’ Tourbillon

If you’re wondering what a million dollars looks like, you’re looking at it. This is the glorious Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette. Cased in rose gold, the watch features a stunning total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds that adorn the timepiece, barrel to the bezel. More so, it boasts 80 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds on its lugs. The mechanism works using a four-arm movement construction that rotates and floats through the sapphire and diamond-bound space of the 100% transparent case. We’re still processing this one too, don’t worry.

Rolex Day-Date 40

We’ve always believed that simple elegance trumps all forms of style, and Conor McGregor most certainly concurs. He was spotted wearing a Rolex Date-Just 40 in 18K Rose Gold with olive green dial with gold Roman numerical indexes. Made for the 60th anniversary of this iconic model, here’s a fun fact – The Day-Date was the brand’s first edition to fully spell out the day of the week when presented in 1956. Currently, it’s priced at $45,000.

Jacob & Co. Astronomia ‘Casino’

Limited to only 18 pieces, this mind-boggling Jacob & Co. creation fetches North of $620,000 and the only other owner of this watch we know of, is Drake. Visually, it’s highly enticing but let me tell you what makes this a mechanical marvel as well. At the press of the button at 8 o’clock, the roulette wheel begins to spin, sending the little white ceramic ball flying. After which, you can only hope you bet on the right colour. It’s an actual casino on your wrist fellas, place your bets.

Patek Philippe World Time 5231J

If you take a look at the Conor McGregor watch collection, this is one piece that aesthetically stands out. It isn’t about diamonds, precious jewels or anything fancy. It’s the classic Patek Philippe aesthetic. What gets our attention most is the hand-painted cloisonné enamel planisphere that represents Europe, Africa, and the Americas. This masterpiece made its debut at BaselWorld 2019 and retails for $115K. In the complications department, being a world timer, it’s also a 24-hour timer that can indicate 24 different time zones.

Franck Muller Custom Diamond Encrusted

As a brand, Frank Muller really makes zero compromise when it comes to perfecting and icing out a timepiece. We’ve witnessed this in almost every creation from the brand. The piece glimmering on McGregor’s wrist is iced-out to the brim and customised according to the Irishman’s taste. Hence, it’s also a bit difficult to get specifics on this one. However, if we were to guess, it’s cased in rose gold with diamond encrusting treatment. All in all, we’d expect a cool $500K price-tag here.

All images: Courtesy Conor McGregor/Instagram