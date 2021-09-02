Wristy business: DJ Khaled’s love for Rolexes, Pateks, and Jacob & Co. watches

DJ Khaled is perhaps the most yelled-out name in the Hip-Hop biz today, but his watch collection actually proves why ‘He The Best’.

As soon as you begin scrolling through DJ Khaled’s Instagram feed, you’re guaranteed to see an iced-out luxury watch. Then another one – And another one, and so on. The Arab Attack aka Khaled Mohamed Khaled doesn’t hold back when it comes to giving the world an up-close view of his multimillion-dollar watch collection. But, if there’s one watchmaker that has his heart, it’s Jacob & Co. However, unlike most artists, his penchant for collecting Jacob & Co. novelties dates back to the days before the spotlight, and it isn’t just another splurge of his larger-than-life life today.

Here’s a quick peep at some of the most exquisite pieces from DJ Khaled’s watch collection.

Patek Philippe Nautilus with Baguette Diamonds

Let’s start off this list with a custom stunner. Khaled owns a pristine 40th Anniversary Patek Philippe Nautilus that’s been iced out to the brim, right from the strap to the dial. He’s fondly nicknamed this watch “The Chandelier”. We’d estimate this novelty to bear a hefty $300,000 price tag, but given the degree of diamonds, it could certainly fetch another 100K.

Pristine 18k white gold watch ‘Pristine’

Next up is this mysterious and shimmery watch by Pristine. We can’t find too much information on this watch or brand given its rarity, but we presume it’s vintage. This too, like the Patek above, has every square millimetre of its body studded with 97-ct emerald-cut diamonds. Price? Approximately half a million dollars.

Jacob & Co. Brilliant Flying Tourbillon ‘Tsavorites’

Let’s just say that DJ Khaled actually did a photoshoot when he received his Jacob & Co. novelty. He was that excited. The piece comes cased in 18K Rose Gold and is fully set in 170 baguette-cut green tsavorites. These precious stones are meticulously sourced and cut, clarity, quality, and colour. In addition to that, there’s a tourbillon placed at 6 o’clock surrounded by 146 baguette-cut green tsavorites. There’s also a cabochon-cut green tsavorite on the crown. Limited to 18 pieces, it costs North of US$600,000.

Rolex Day-Date II Yellow Gold

We’re supposed to be talking about that Rolly on his wrist, but we got distracted by Khaled Jr.’s smile. As the family was about to hop onto their private jet, Khaled wore a 40-mm Rolex Day-Date II cased in Yellow Gold. What’s interesting about the watch is its diamond-embellished bezel and strap. As a ‘transit’ watch, it fetches about $82,000 in the market.

Jacob & Co. Five Time Zone

Here’s a throwback to prove that DJ Khaled’s taste in Jacob & Co watches goes way back. In these pictures, he’s sporting a Five Time Zone, which interestingly his good friend Drake was recently spotted wearing. As the name suggests, the watch indicates time in five zones using five dials, each a different colour. It also boasts a diamond bezel, a black dal base and a date window at 6 o’clock.

Jacon & Co. Astronomia Triangle Baguette

If you’re wondering what it’s like to wear a million dollars on your wrist, or perhaps an entire galaxy, here it is. The Jacob & Co. Astronomia Triangle Tourbillion Baguette stands as the pinnacle of high jewellery and intricate watchmaking. With a dome-like glass, it allows you to observe its mechanical world inside. Powered by the incredible gravitational triple-axis tourbillon, the watch is incredibly set with 357 triangle-cut diamonds. Limited to just 18, each costing a million bucks.

Jacob & Co. Royal Automatic

Finally, a piece from Jacob & Co. Royal line. Cased in white gold and invisibly set with baguette-cut diamonds, the red alligator leather strap strikes an alluring contrast. This timepiece features a 49mm case set with 379 baguette-cut diamonds and one rose-cut diamond on the crown, for a total of 33.05 carats. Undoubtedly one of the most stunning watches from the DJ Khaled watch collection costing a hefty US$420,000.

Rolex Day-Date 40

Cased in 18K white gold and contrasted elegantly with olive green and gold roman numerals on its dial, this Rolex stunner was made in celebration of the iconic line’s 60th anniversary. For those who don’t have the taste for white gold, there’s also a rose gold and platinum option. As the title suggests, the watch features a day window at 12 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock. Usually retails for about $45,500.

All images: DJ Khaled/Instagram