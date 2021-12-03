Home > Style > Watches > Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ involve splurging on luxury watches like Pateks, RMs and APs
Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' involve splurging on luxury watches like Pateks, RMs and APs
03 Dec 2021

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' involve splurging on luxury watches like Pateks, RMs and APs

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
Ed Sheeran watch collection: Apart from all those humble hoodies, box guitars, and sweet love songs he sings on stage, Ed Sheeran’s got a surprisingly serious penchant for luxury watches.

Scroll through this list and you’ll know why he owns one of Pop music’s most underrated and least discussed watch collections (Yes, we were as surprised as you are). Over the years, we’ve seen the Englishman strut a super-rare Nautilus x Tiffany, Rolex Daytonas, iced-out Millies, and more on red carpets. But turns out, we barely even scratched the surface. Here’s a quick peep into his horological parade of Audemars Piguets, Patek Philippes, and Richard Milles. This is Ed Sheeran’s super low-key watch collection.

Ed Sheeran watch collection: Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille

Richard Mille RM 26-02 ‘Evil Eye’ Tourbillon

ed sheeran watch collection
Image Credits: Johanna Pettersson/IG, Getty Images

Let’s start off with something special. The evil eye on the RM 26-02 is highly intricately grand feu enamel painted, more so, the flames are crafted out of solid gold then further lacquer painted. That’s why it appears like such a realistic window of hell under. Otherwise, it runs on a manual wound movement and boasts a cheeky tourbillon too. Limited to 25, expect a hefty $500,000 plus price tag on this one.

Patek Philippe Reference 5130R

ed sheeran watch collection patek philippe
Image Courtesy: John Stillwell/Getty Images

While receiving the royal honor of MBE for his musical contributions at the Buckingham Palace, Teddy wore a stunning 5130R. What’s special about this one? It boasts a 24-time zone dial. It runs on an automatic caliber 240 HU. As it appears, the timepiece is cased in yellow gold and strapped on in brown alligator leather. We can’t pin down a price, but considering its nature, it’ll sure be North of $100,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

ed sheeran watch collection
Image Courtesy: Johanna Pettersson/IG

What you’re looking at is the first AP Perpetual Calendar with a case crafted out of ceramic. Upon close inspection, you’ll see its black dial boasts a peculiar texture, that’s the ‘grande tapisserie’. The piece also tells what day it is, the date, the month, and the week of the year accompanied by an astronomical moon. It currently sells $250,000, twice its original retail rate.

Patek Philippe Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar Chronograph 5208P

ed sheeran watch collection patek philippe
Image Courtesy: Zakary Walters/IG

Perhaps one of our favorite pieces from Ed Sheeran’s watch collection is this one. It’s not only a Perpetual Calendar but also a Minute Repeater, in simple English, they’re two of watchmaking’s most coveted complications. He wore this during his performance at TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show. Considering its complexity and exclusivity, this stunner could fetch about a million dollars in the right market.

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph 5270G-019

ed sheeran watch collection patek philippe
Image Courtesy: Brand

Now isn’t this something you’d find on a red carpet? Well, it’s just an everyday watch for Ed. The spectacle at hand is a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chorono, that’s both, sporty and plush. What’s interesting is that the day and month window are both at 12 o’clock while the date and moonphase sit at 6. This is a $175,000 watch in case you’re wondering.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1300A

ed sheeran watch collection patek philippe
Image courtesy: Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

Last but not the least from Ed Sheeran’s watch collection is this Nautilus. In case you’re wondering, the Nautilus is the Patek to own today. Cased in stainless steel with a cool green dial, it boasts a set of 32 baguette-cut diamonds on its bezel. There’s a tiny date window at 3 o’clock. Take a guess how much this piece fetches for after all the diamond cosmetic treatment. Hint: $500,000 plus.

Hero image: Courtesy Zakary Walters/IG

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
