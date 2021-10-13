Wristy Business: Erling Haaland, 21, is football’s youngest super watch collector

At 21, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland already has a taste for Rolexes, Hublots, and APs. Here’s a preview of the Dortmund star’s watch collection.

You must be wondering, what’s a young chap like Haaland doing in our Wristy Business edit? Doesn’t it usually comprise industry heavy-hitters like Ronaldo and McGregor? Well, the Norwegian made history after scoring 9 out of 12 goals against Honduras at FIFA Under-20 WC ’18, the highest scored by a player in the competition’s history. At Dortmund, he became the first Bundesliga player to score five goals in his opening two matches. And at 21, he already has eight hat-tricks in the bag. Just watch the man play, you’ll know why he’s called ‘The Terminator’.

Erling Haaland has had quite a sensational rise to FIFA stardom and lately, Haaland has been notorious for showing off his watch collection on the ‘gram. From Rolexes to APs, here’s a list of arm candy he’s strutted.

Rolex Submariner Date 40 ‘Smurf’

While enjoying a post-lockdown reunion with his mates, Haaland wore an interesting blue Rolly. It was a Rolex Submariner Date in a special ‘Smurf’ edition. The timepiece boasts an oceanic blue bezel, keeping up to its Submariner spirit. It also carries a date window at 3 o’clock. Costs around $40,000 if the market’s in your favour.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

Sure the lion and the roses are quite eye-catching but pay attention to his wrist, there rests a pristine Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked. This stunner is cased in stainless steel and boasts rose gold hour-markers. We also see a rose gold balancing bridge for the skeletal, 256 components. Price? Anywhere between $70,000 to $140,000.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 18K Yellow Gold

Take a good look at the Erling Haaland watch collection, you’ll know he’s a true connoisseur of the classics. This Cosmograph Daytona is simply proof of that. Cased in 18K yellow gold, it boasts a contrasting green dial, a top watch trend this year. Name a timepiece that’s this classy and sporty at the same time, we’ll wait. In case you’d like to own one, it costs about 90 grand.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Black Panther’ Edition

While being awarded as ‘Forward of the Season’ for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, Haaland sported a 42-mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept ‘Black Panther’ edition that’s limited to just 250 pieces. On the purple titanium case rests a black ceramic bezel with satin-brushed titanium inserts. There’s also a white gold figure of the namesake on the dial. It fetches roughly $167,000.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Eye of the Tiger’

Perhaps the classiest piece from the Erling Haaland’s watch collection. Rightfully named ‘Eye of the Tiger’, this Rolex boasts a bezel set with 38 baguette-cut diamonds, with its champagne sub-dials intertwined with brilliant-cut diamonds and black lacquer. Even though it made its debut back in 2004, it’s still a certified stunner priced at $180,000.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Meca 10 Gold

Certainly standing out, is this Hublot Spirit of Big Bang. Strapped on with brown alligator leather, the piece is cased in 18K king gold. Also, it appears Erling Haaland has a liking for skeletal dials. It costs close to $50,000.

All images: Courtesy Erling Haaland/Instagram & Einar Aslaksen