In conversation with Katrina Kaif: Time, excellence, and Rado’s craftsmanship

It’s a significant moment for horologists in India and around the globe because iconic Swiss watchmaker Rado has announced Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as its global brand ambassador. It’s a seamless match, where Rado’s renown for excellence and precision harmonizes effortlessly with Katrina’s reputation for unwavering professionalism and punctuality.

This refreshing partnership was unveiled with the release of a campaign video that transported viewers to a breathtaking desert landscape.

Katrina personifies the contemporary woman who embraces the art of savouring time with the new Centrix on her wrist, encapsulating the quintessence of Rado and the Centrix timepiece.

Adrian Bosshard, Rado CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif into the Rado family. Her timeless beauty and global recognition align seamlessly with Rado’s core principles. We look forward to this journey of redefining luxury together.”

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Katrina Kaif opened up about her association with Rado and about ‘time’ being the great equaliser.

As the Global Brand Ambassador for Rado, you are representing a brand known for its timeless designs. How do you see your personal style evolving or influencing the way you showcase RADO’s watches to the world?

I view my personal style as a canvas to showcase the brand’s timeless designs. Over the years, I have become more versatile in my style which enables me to seamlessly incorporate Rado watches for any look on multiple occasions. Rado watches are timeless pieces of art that transcend trends and remain relevant in any era.

Rado, the “Master of Materials”, has always reflected a commitment to craftsmanship and excellence. How do you relate this commitment to your own journey and the pursuit of excellence in your career in the entertainment industry?

Rado, the master of material, indeed stands as a beacon of craftsmanship and excellence in the world of watchmaking. This commitment to quality resonates deeply with me, reflecting my own journey in the entertainment industry. There were many people who were instrumental in my journey – many directors, producers, choreographers, friends, and advisors who pointed out things I needed to improve . . . because I had that guidance, I could master those skills, teach myself, learn and was able to understand my strengths and what could work for me. In my career, I have always strived for excellence and constantly pushed the boundaries of my craft. I believe that attention to detail, precision, and a dedication to perfecting one’s art are paramount. These are the same principles that Rado embodies in its watchmaking.

Just as Rado relentlessly pursues innovation and the use of cutting-edge materials in creating timeless timepieces, I too have sought to evolve and adapt in an ever-changing industry. This parallel pursuit of excellence has taught me that, like Rado’s watches, the art of storytelling and performance can also stand the test of time when it is crafted with skill, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Can you share your thoughts on the importance of time and punctuality in your life, and how it connects with the brand’s ethos of accuracy and precision in watchmaking?

The importance of time and punctuality transcends my professional life; it is a personal value that has helped me in striking a balance between work and personal commitments. Rado’s watches are known for their accuracy in timekeeping, and I admire how they encapsulate moments with precision. Similarly, in my career, I strive to capture moments and emotions with utmost precision, ensuring that every role I take on is portrayed authentically and memorably.

It’s often said that a well-crafted watch can serve as a reminder of the value of time in our lives. How does ‘time’ influence your life and the choices you make?

The saying that a well-crafted watch serves as a reminder of the value of time couldn’t be truer. Time is a guiding force in my life, shaping the choices I make and influencing my journey. In the world of entertainment, time plays a pivotal role. It reminds me to savour each moment and be present in every project I undertake. Time has taught me the importance of patience and perseverance in an industry where success often takes years of dedication. It encourages me to prioritize the roles and projects that align with my values and aspirations.

Moreover, time has a profound impact on my personal life as well. It reminds me to cherish the moments with loved ones, to create memories, and to strike a balance between work and personal well-being. Just like a meticulously crafted watch, time is a precious, limited resource that I aim to invest wisely.

In essence, time influences the choices I make by highlighting the significance of each decision and encouraging me to make the most of the opportunities presented. It’s a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, urging me to make choices that bring fulfilment, and happiness, and leave a lasting legacy.

They say that time is the great equalizer and affects everyone equally, regardless of their status, wealth, or circumstance. Time has the power to humble and level the playing field for all individuals. What are your thoughts on this idea?

I wholeheartedly believe in the idea that time is the great equalizer. Regardless of our status, wealth, or circumstances, time is a constant that affects us all in the same way. It doesn’t discriminate, and it’s the one resource we all share equally.

In the entertainment industry, I’ve witnessed how time can humble even the most accomplished individuals. It reminds us that success and fame are fleeting and that we must continually prove ourselves through our work. Time also encourages growth and evolution, pushing us to adapt to changing trends and audience expectations.

On a personal level, time has the power to teach us patience and resilience. It reminds us that life is a journey, and we all face challenges and setbacks. Time humbles us by making us realize that we have a finite number of moments to make a difference and leave a mark.

This concept resonates deeply with me, as it aligns with my belief in staying grounded and committed to my craft, regardless of the accolades or achievements. Time is the common thread that binds us all, and it’s a powerful reminder that we’re all on this journey together, striving to make the most of the time we have.