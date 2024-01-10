Exclusive: Seiko launches limited-edition ‘Made of Glory’ watches, celebrating India’s heritage

In celebration of India’s illustrious history, Seiko, the iconic Japanese watchmaker, has launched the “Made of Glory” India Limited Edition. The timepiece seeks to encapsulate the unique narratives of India’s rich culture and stands as an emblem of India’s splendid journey in the global sphere.

The timepieces are available in two exquisite variants: an Indigo Blue and an Ivory White, with each variant limited to just 1200 pieces, making it the ideal collector’s item. The Seiko 5 Sports Automatic is adorned with a robust steel strap, meticulously designed to endure the rigours of a dynamic lifestyle. The bezel of the timepiece proudly displays the three symbolic colours representing India’s rich diversity – Saffron, White, and Green – encapsulating the very essence of India’s magnificence. Additionally, it boasts the functionality of Automatic with Manual Winding, adding a touch of sophistication to its already impressive features.

“Seiko 5 Sports timepieces have been well received and widely loved amongst watch enthusiasts worldwide. The brand is constantly looking at expanding the range either by updating the functionality of the watch or through new iterations and colourways. For the ‘Made of Glory’ range of timepieces, the aim is to celebrate India and its diverse culture and marry that with the core values of Seiko. Hence for these limited-edition timepieces, the bezel showcases the three key colours symbolizing India’s diversity – Saffron, White, and Green, encapsulating the essence of India’s glory while also featuring Automatic with Manual Winding functionality,” says Niladri Mazumder, President and CEO, Seiko Watch India Pvt. Ltd. in an exclusive interaction with Lifestyle Asia India.

With their “Made of Glory” India Limited Edition timepieces, the legacy brand wanted to take the opportunity to put India at the forefront. “Born from the rich culture that is at its heart, India’s journey was always destined for glory. The 5 Sports range is known for its diversity, durability and drive for evolution and our country too has proven to imbue all those aspects. So, it seemed befitting to celebrate this by creating limited edition timepieces that give our customers a timepiece that is both functional and celebrates their country and heritage,” Mazumder elaborates.

What’s interesting about this latest release is the Automatic with Manual Winding functionality. Breaking the norm for over 50 years, Seiko 5 Sports timepieces have garnered worldwide admiration from watch enthusiasts; this component is sure to be a standout feature.

“Currently, there is a strong appeal among watch enthusiasts for both Automatic and Manual winding watches. The Seiko 5 Sports, renowned for over five decades, stands out for its unwavering commitment to reliability, durability, performance, and value, making it a cherished choice among mechanical watch enthusiasts globally. This led to the deliberate selection of this caliber for the “Made of Glory” India Limited Edition,” says Mazumder, signing off.