We wore the new Frederique Constant Classics Index Automatic for a week, and if you’re a gent with a taste for simple elegance, you might want to read our review.

Frederique Constant has a penchant for manufacturing pieces of mechanical poetry draped with the timelessness of dress-watch aesthetics. Not all good-looking watches need to look as complicated as a German V10 guzzler or an aircraft cockpit – FC proves this point time and again with their creations. Fresh out the oven is a piece that perfectly embodies the idea of simple elegance. In form, function and flair, this stands as proof that the elegance of simplicity and fuss-free watchmaking will never disappoint you.

Meet the new Frederique Constant Classics Index Automatic, a breath of fresh air in a world of busy dials and flashy cases. Rightfully named, the Classics Index Automatic gives watchmaking’s oldest recipe, a contemporary minimalist twist. Sure, FC has a rich line-up of timepieces that bare tourbillons, perpetual calendars, moon-phases and exquisite guilloché-like patterns, but with this piece, they decided to go fuss-free and focus only on the things that truly matter.

We’ve been wearing a blue-dial Frederique Constant Classics Index Automatic for a couple of days now and here’s what we think of it.

Be it a Monday morning business meeting, a Friday sundowner or any event in-between, I’ve always preferred wearing dress-watches with a cleaner dial than flashy. Hence, with this FC piece, I think their minimalist approach works excellently for its cause. More so, the 40-mm case hits an absolute sweet spot on the dress-watch scale, which makes it everyday wearable. It’s compact and seamless, in classic dress-watch style, so that’s another box it ticks.

I’m aware I’ve been emphasising the words ‘timeless’ or ‘classic’ to describe the aesthetics of this watch but even then, there’s certainly a modern and younger appeal, too. It’s perhaps because FC swapped out their signature Roman numerical indexes with much cleaner-looking hour markers here.

It’s almost impossible to ignore the glimmer of its polished stainless-steel case. More so, the silver hour markers and white luminous tops and similarly treated hands work in brilliant contrast with it. The monotone blue dial is certainly a rich and deep shade, which further compliments this simple yet stunning silhouette. The tiny date window at 3 o’clock is perhaps the only additional complication you’ll be seeing with this watch. I think a day-date combo would’ve worked better without conflicting with its minimalist look. We also see a sapphire crystal glass while the case ensures water resistance of 5 ATM.

Under the hood, we see an FC-303 calibre that runs automatic promising a 38-hour power reserve. All of this comes strapped on in blue calf leather with alligator embossing and nubuck finishing.

The Frederique Constant Classics Index Automatic is priced at Rs 76,000 and will be available for retail at FC boutiques and Helios The Watch Store.

Reference number: FC-303NN5B6-Novelty 202

All images: Courtesy brand